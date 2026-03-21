Leongatha student heads to national constitutional convention

Leongatha Secondary College student Asha Chalmers will attend the National Schools Constitutional Convention in Canberra.

A LEONGATHA Secondary College student will represent Victoria on the national stage later this month when she joins 112 students from across Australia at the National Schools Constitutional Convention in Canberra.

Asha Chalmers will travel to the national capital from Tuesday March 24 to Thursday March 26 for the 31st convention being held at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House.

The annual event is funded by the Australian Government Department of Education and supports senior high school students to explore the Australian Constitution.

Students will debate whether Section 53 of the Constitution should be amended to prevent the Senate from blocking supply by rejecting money bills.

The topic will provide students with the opportunity to examine the role of supply bills and their importance in the functioning of government and how the two houses of parliament provide checks and balances on executive power.

Emeritus Professor Clement Macintyre from the University of South Australia will facilitate the convention.

Ms Chalmers said she was looking forward to the opportunity.

“Attending the NSCC is a remarkable opportunity for which I am incredibly grateful,” she said.

“I look forward to hearing from expert speakers extending my understanding of constitutional reform and contributing to the debate on this important topic.”

Ms Chalmers will travel with 24 other Victorian students to attend the three-day event.

The program also includes a welcome reception at Parliament House hosted by Education Minister Jason Clare, a meeting with Governor-General Sam Mostyn and an official dinner at the National Press Club.

Outcomes from the convention will be incorporated into a communique to be presented to the President of the Senate for tabling in Parliament and recorded in Hansard.