Jobs boom as Kilcoy expands its Lance Creek abattoir

QUEENSLAND-based Kilcoy Global Foods is set to frank its highly successful takeover of the Lance Creek export abattoir just outside Wonthaggi in 2023 with a multi-million-dollar expansion of the facility.

Kilcoy Global Foods is set to add 200 more jobs at its Lance Creek abattoir following a multi-million upgrade and expansion project, and as many as 311 indirect jobs locally while injecting more than $50 million annually into the local economy.

The development, incorporating “the latest advancements in production technology, automation, and safety protocols” will create hundreds more jobs, leading to a $54.2 million injection into the local economy annually and a significant increase in daily throughput.

While there are no planning restrictions presently on the number of livestock that can be processed at the facility daily, Kilcoy is seeking to expand its hours of operation in an effort to raise throughput from 300 head to as many as 800 head-a-day or 4800 head per week.

The expansion project, which doubles the existing demand for locally sourced livestock, will generate $180.4 million more economic activity for Victoria in its first full year of operation in addition to the $22.6 million already created by KGF’s existing operations at Lance Creek.

Kilcoy Global Foods' operation of the Lance Creek export abattoir since 2023 has been a local success story for the Bass Coast and South Gippsland economy.

According to an economic impact report prepared for the applicant by AEAS, the project will add 200 jobs to the Lance Creek workforce and a further 311 indirect jobs locally.

“The KGF Lance Creek expansion will significantly boost the local and regional economy by attracting new talent to the region with an additional 300 employees needed. Producer partners will benefit from the increased demand for livestock, further stimulating regional growth. The development will also create a positive ripple effect, benefiting industries that supply goods and services to the facility, including feed suppliers, logistics providers, and contractors,” according to the AEAS report.

Overall, it is anticipated that there will be a combined direct and indirect employment increase of 511 jobs in the Bass Coast and South Gippsland areas, with both short-term construction jobs and long-term positions in production, logistics, operations, and administrative roles.

“This increase in employment will directly benefit the local community with all roles advertised locally and providing stable job opportunities across various skill levels.”

New carpark circled. New carton freezer arrowed.

While much of the development will involve technological advancements on the inside of the plant, there will also be a 362 square metre extension of chiller room space (double the size of an average home), more parking space, alterations to the entrance of Wonthaggi-Korumburra Road and some internal road widening.

The firm is seeking to expand its hours of operation from 6am-6pm Monday to Friday to 6am-10pm Monday to Saturday.

However, while the conditions set to be voted on by the Bass Coast Shire Council at its meeting on Wednesday this week, allow for operations to begin at 5am, work on the kill floor and in the boning room is only permitted from 5.30am-6.30pm daily. There’s also a limit on early morning cattle truck deliveries and on Sunday afternoon and evenings.

The applicant gave notice of the project, by registered mail to 29 landowners and occupiers and placed a notice on the land. As a result, three objections were received raising noise issues, principally from cattle deliveries and freezer truck pickups, odour, traffic and vegetation removal.

However, according to an Air Quality and Odour Assessment report prepared by Trinity Consultants Australia, the abattoir historically processed up to 600 cattle per day prior to its closure in 2017 and during that time was not subject to odour complaints.

“With the proposed increased in throughput (slightly higher than the original 600 cattle) combined with a modern WWTP system, the likelihood of odour complaints is even less.”

Council’s approval of the application on Wednesday is expected to be a formality after a favourable council report is tabled at this week’s meeting.

“The application has been assessed against the relevant clauses of the Bass Coast Planning Scheme and is considered to meet the objectives of state and local planning policy and to respond satisfactorily to the purpose and decision guidelines of the Farming Zone and the relevant particular provisions as discussed in this report. The application underwent notification, resulting in three submissions. Concerns raised by submitters were considered in the assessment of the application.”

It is being recommended to the council that they allow the applicant to go ahead subject a comprehensive list of conditions.

The use hereby permitted may only operate between 5.00am and 10.00pm Monday to Saturday subject to the following limitations, unless with the responsible authority's prior written consent.