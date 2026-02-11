Knights searching for coach to continue women's dynasty

Leongatha Knights FC seeking new Senior Women's coach after four consecutive grand final seasons in the Gippsland Soccer League.

Knights player Lauren Cain sets up a combination play with captain Bernie Fitzgerald.

LEONGATHA Knights Football Club is searching for a new coach to lead what has become the most dominant women's soccer team in the Gippsland Soccer League.

The Senior Women's squad has won the GSL league championship three times in the last four seasons and reached the grand final in each of those years, taking home the trophy twice.

The Knights claimed back-to-back premierships in 2022 and 2023 including a dominant grand final performance against Wonthaggi in 2023 where striker Lisse Bath scored five goals.

They continued their run into 2024 and 2025 as league champions but were edged out of the trophy by Phillip Island Breakers in both grand finals.

In 2024 the Knights beat Drouin Dragons 3-2 in extra time in the semi-final with Naomi Eaton converting a penalty and Jasmine Garry capitalising on a deflection to send them through.

Last season they again fought past Drouin in the semi-final to secure their fourth consecutive grand final appearance.

The team boasts a formidable roster led by captain Bernie Fitzgerald along with GSL Best and Fairest winner Naomi Eaton, Lauren Cain, Jordan Rinotule, Amaya Sande and goalkeeper Bethany Milkins.

Knights Junior Development Coordinator Bethany Milkins said the squad was the club's most successful team to date.

"Following the retirement of long-time decorated coach Peter Milkins and the wonderfully successful efforts of coach Luke Knights last season, the team is on the lookout for a new coach to help continue their success and build on their development," she said.

Leongatha Knights Women's team before kick-off in the 2025 season.

With Knights also now departing the club is looking for someone to continue the winning culture heading into the 2026 season.

The team trains twice weekly out of the club's home grounds at Mary MacKillop College in Leongatha and games are played on Sunday afternoons across South Gippsland and Bass Coast.



The GSL will operate directly under the Football Victoria banner from the 2026 season with the Gippsland competitions kicking off on April 19.



The club fields teams ranging from Under 6 to Under 16 as well as Senior Men's, Senior Women's and All Abilities sides.



Anyone interested in the role can contact Beth on 0409 698 989.