Krahe scores the even par in Veterans game at Korumburra

Congratulations to Lang Lang Golfer Warren Krahe, receiving his prize from South Gippsland Golf Veterans Golf Association President Norm Burne.

The course was in excellent condition for the event and attracted 55 golfers from the South Gippsland district.

Warren had an outstanding round of 70 strokes (even par) and 43 points off a handicap of seven. His round was made up of three birdies, 12 pars and three bogeys.

In an interview after the game Warren declared that he had never played the course before today and was delighted as this was his lowest score ever in competition.

According to Captain Rob Bride, Warren's score of even par is the best round by a veteran golfer in the district as far back as he can remember. “Well done, Warren.”