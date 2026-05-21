Large family home on flat block at top of Leongatha

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

WE are pleased to present this large family home on over 1000 square metres (more than half an acre) parcel of land in a great location.

This double-storey home with its four bedrooms and three living areas is ideal for a family or someone looking for a bit of space and privacy.

Features include four bedrooms, two bathrooms (including an ensuite to the master bedroom plus walk-in robe), and a second bathroom with bath and shower, along with a third toilet/powder room.

The main formal lounge is at the front of the home and adjoins a formal dining area.

Central to the home is the light-filled kitchen which includes a gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and loads of bench space and storage.

The kitchen is also perfectly positioned to allow great interaction for your family between the living rooms and the second dining area.

At the rear of the home is a fantastic multi-purpose room, which can be a rumpus room, craft room, home office or additional living space.

The home is warmed by a ducted natural gas central heating system as well as two reverse-cycle split systems to keep you cool in summer.

Two great outdoor living areas attached to the home lead to a private secure rear yard featuring a great lock-up double garage.

There is also a double carport and ample onsite parking areas for caravan or boat storage, with solar power as an added bonus.

53 Shingler Street is at the top of the town, with elevated leafy views from the first-floor windows.

This is one of the largest and flattest blocks with an expansive home available now, and it must be inspected to appreciate the value.

Leongatha is the commercial heart of South Gippsland, with the main shopping precinct on Bair and McCartin streets, the Leongatha Hospital, Mesley Hall theatre, the Memorial Hall, primary and secondary schools and a network of sporting and community clubs all close by.

The home is positioned in a quiet pocket within walking distance of the town centre while still offering the privacy of an elevated, sizeable block.

The South Gippsland Highway provides direct access to Korumburra, Inverloch, Wonthaggi and the wider Bass Coast, with Melbourne about 90 minutes away.



For more details and to arrange a private viewing, contact the team at Alex Scott and Staff Leongatha on Andrew Newton 0402 940 320, Emily Hillberg 0422 622 299, Dan Huther 0418 334 801 or Tony Giles 0407 528 192.