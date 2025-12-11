Local graduates shine across diverse pathways in a record-breaking year

Leongatha Secondary College VCE VM Dux Mackenna Anderson and VCE Dux Chloe Le Page were recognised today as ATAR scores were released across the state.

LEONGATHA Secondary College today celebrated the end of Year 12 for the Class of 2025, a cohort that has secured outstanding academic and vocational results.

That includes exceptional ATAR outcomes, with an overall mean study score of 28.5, and 17 study scores above 40, along with an impressive number of VCE Vocational Major and SBAT (School-Based Apprenticeship and Traineeship) completions.

Chloe Le Page is the college’s VCE DUX with an ATAR of 94.4, while Mackenna Anderson is the VCE VM Dux for 2026 for her excellent achievement, leadership, attendance, and commitment across all areas of the program, including her VCE VM studies, VET and SWL/SBAT programs.

Principal Brad Hutchinson praised the overall results, expressing pride in the college’s graduating students and wishing them well, whether their next step is going to uni, entering industry or undertaking further training.

“This group has embraced LSC’s culture of striving for excellence, supporting one another, and leaning into challenges,” he said.

“From the exceptional ATAR achievements to the outstanding VCE Vocational Major and SBAT completions, their collective outcomes and results reflect the ambition and resilience that define this cohort.”

While vocational success continues to grow, academic pathways remain a cornerstone of student achievement at LSC, with 43 of the school’s VCE and VCE VM students preparing to begin university studies in 2026, hoping to enter fields such as Health and Medical Science, Education, Engineering, Law and Social Justice, and Design and Commerce.

Multiple students have already been selected into Early Offers for universities.

VCE Dux Chloe (94.4), edged out Sage Deenan, who scored 93.8, with Melissa Diggerman recording an ATAR of 90.95.

The College also celebrated eight students with ATARs in the 80s.

LSC also continues to champion vocational education as a respected and celebrated pathway, and 53 VCE VM graduates will step directly into paid work, apprenticeships or further training, many with local employers ready to continue their mentorship into 2026.

“Our vocational students are stepping into skilled roles that strengthen our local community,” VCE VM Coordinator Lachie Wright said.

“They have had an exceptional year, embracing applied learning, workplace experiences, and practical projects.”

Lachie noted the VCE VM Dux award was introduced this year, recognising a student who demonstrated outstanding achievement, leadership, attendance, and commitment across all areas of the program.

“We are incredibly proud of our VCE VM students and the pathways they are building, and wish them every success moving forward,” he said.

The Class of 2025 leaves LSC with outstanding results, strengthened skills and a sense of community that has anchored their final year, with the college proud of their achievements and looking forward to seeing their future community contributions.

CUC Bass Coast centre manager Sarah Bourke pictured presenting the award to Bass Coast College Dux Milla Laub, with Alison Gill Bass Coast College Wonthaggi Campus principal.

Across in Wonthaggi Milla Laub was announced as Bass Coast College’s 2025 Dux.

In an additional honour, Milla Laub was also recognised as the inaugural recipient of the Country Universities Centre (CUC) Bass Coast Award, marking the first time this award has been presented in the Bass Coast community.

In 2025, the award has been presented to one student from each of the seven secondary schools across the South Gippsland and Bass Coast region, recognising the efforts of students striving high to achieve their educational goals in their final year.

Bass Coast College, Wonthaggi Campus principal, Alison Gill congratulated Milla on the dual recognition, acknowledging both the results and the dedication behind them.

“Being named Dux is a remarkable accomplishment and reflects Milla’s commitment, perseverance and drive for excellence,” said Alison.

“To also be named the inaugural recipient of the Country Universities Centre Bass Coast Award is a special honour and highlights their bright future ahead.”

“I’m really thankful for the for the support of teachers, family and friends throughout the year, it means a lot to be recognised by the school and CUC Bass Coast, and I’m excited for what comes next,” Mila concluded.