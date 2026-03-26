Local roads boost in South Gippsland Shire

Have your say: South Gippsland Shire Council secured $2 million in funding from the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) to help make local streets safer

The corner of Peart and Smith Streets in Leongatha is set to gain a mini roundabout as part of wide-ranging road safety improvements in South Gippsland Shire.

WITH funding secured for seven street projects across South Gippsland Shire, community members are being asked for their views, with works planned for Leongatha, Foster, Loch, Sandy Point, Korumburra and Venus Bay.

South Gippsland Shire Council secured $2 million in funding from the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) to help make local streets safer, directing the money to key locations that have been identified for safety upgrades.

The overall project includes the installation of speed cushions, mini roundabouts, pedestrian crossings, and reduced speed limits in busy areas, the council stating that the intention is to improve safety and accessibility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

An interactive map related to each planned project and a description of why it is considered necessary and what is involved are available by visiting southgippsland.vic.gov.au and selecting ‘Safe Local Roads and Streets’.

Leongatha:

Two projects are planned for Leongatha.

One involves the installation of mini roundabouts along Peart Street and its continuation on Bruce Street at the intersections of Allison, Bellingham, Smith and Church Streets.

These roundabouts will include pedestrian crossings.

Council notes that Peart/Bruce Street is an important thoroughfare to reach Leongatha’s shopping area, with the locations selected for mini roundabouts being some of the highest volume intersections in South Gippsland.

The other planned Leongatha project is intended to significantly improve safety for children walking to the town’s schools.

It involves the installation of road cushions along Macdonald Street to encourage drivers to slow down, along with the creation of a raised pedestrian crossing near the Ogilvy Street intersection, and filling in the footpath gaps on the East side of MacDonald Street.

A short portion of MacDonald Street will be narrowed to accommodate the new footpath section.

Foster:

While Foster’s Main Street was recently upgraded through the council’s streetscape project for the town, there are opportunities to make further improvements in the way Foster’s traffic operates, the council states.

The project entails upgraded pedestrian crossings on Main Street throughout the shopping centre, supported by road cushions/raised platforms to manage vehicle speeds.

Raised crossings will be constructed at the intersection of Main and Station Streets, between the Exchange Hotel and IGA, as well as the existing crossing near Pearl Park.

Loch:

Loch will receive a variety of works to encourage safer travel within the town, ensuring drivers are aware they are entering residential areas.

Pedestrian crossings will be created around the intersections of Victoria Road with Roy, Clarence and Smith Streets, with the Smith Street intersection to be converted into a mini roundabout to help reduce the speed of vehicles entering the parking area at the shops.

A raised pedestrian crossing will be introduced on Victoria Road near Loch Primary School, making it safer for children walking to school or being dropped off or picked up.

Road cushions will be placed at regular intervals in Clarence Street to reinforce the 50km/h speed limit.

“Victoria Road will have its speed limit reduced to 40km/h through the built-up area to support the treatments,” council states.

Sandy Point:

Sandy Point community members have called for more support in managing vehicle speeds to boost safety for those walking around town.

The approach taken in the announced project plan is the introduction of mini roundabouts that will be supported by road cushions to promote safe vehicle entry speeds without impeding walkers or cyclists.

There will be greater separation of vehicles and pedestrians at key locations near the main parking area, along with an upgraded pedestrian crossing between the shops and the main beach entry.

The entry speed limit on Telopea Drive will be reduced from 80km/h to 50km/h, before the current 40km/h speed limit through town.

Korumburra:

In Korumburra, feedback on the need for improved safety on Princes Street for those attending St Joseph’s Primary School, Karmai Community Centre, and Korumburra Primary School has driven planning that will entail raised pedestrian crossings at key locations along Princes Street.

That includes the roundabout intersection with Bridge Street and Shellcot Road.

The school crossings on Princes Street and Bridge Street will be supported with road cushions, but won’t be changed into full-time zebra crossings, with supervisors to continue helping children cross at school start and finish times.

Venus Bay:

A 2025 petition containing 339 signatures called on South Gippsland Shire Council to develop speed treatments in Venus Bay, with the council now seizing the opportunity to address concerns of high vehicle speeds through the town.

Road cushions will be installed through Lees Road and Canterbury Road, through all three Venus Bay estates, as well as providing gateway treatments to either end of the ‘Mad Mile’, to remind drivers they are entering residential areas.

The cushions are intended to discourage drivers from exceeding the 50km/h limit, while still allowing them to travel comfortably at that speed.

As well as boosting pedestrian safety, the changes in Venus Bay will benefit local wildlife.