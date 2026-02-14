Loch Poowong boost for Victoria’s bushfire victims

THREE local organisations have combined forces to announce direct financial assistance of $6250 towards the Lions’ Need for Feed bushfire response effort.

Among those who coordinated the ongoing effort to support Victoria’s bushfire victims, especially in the state’s north-east were, from left, Joan Hicks (Opportunity Loch), Noel Gregg (Strzelecki Lions), and Maureen Barker (Loch Community Development Association).

This includes $1250, plus a substantial contribution of Care Packs, from the Loch Community Development Association, $2000 from the Loch Op Shop (Opportunity Loch), and $3000 as the total of all gate donations at the recent Lions Sunday Loch Market.

Added to this was the amazing initiative by Fiona Cox from the Poowong Hotel, whose efforts brought out the best of the community, with around 300 Personal Care packs going to affected families in the Ruffy and surrounding areas.

All the Care Packs and three loads of hay were arranged thanks to the connection between the CFAs of Poowong and Ruffy.

Longstanding Strzelecki Lions’ member Noel Gregg was involved in helping Graeme Cockerel establish the Need for Feed movement 20 years ago, during the Millenium Drought, and has since seen it provide various forms of assistance, including $60 million hay value alone, for families affected by bushfires, drought and communities throughout Australia, always on a volunteer basis.

At an open LCDA community meeting in Loch on February 12, Noel appealed to the community to keep going.

“As a community, we need to keep focused on the ongoing need. While the worst of the fires are hopefully over, the grazing land is still black; livestock and pets are still suffering; and families and communities are doing it really tough,” he said.

“The need will not go away overnight and will be here for some time to come.

“It’s wonderful to see all these local volunteer organisations come together at a time of community need. On behalf of Strzelecki Lions, we want to thank all the volunteer organisations and in particular everyone who were so touched by the disaster and donated in their various ways, including at the Sunday Loch Market gate.

“The spirit of giving was evident in so many people bringing out their credit cards, and the many children proudly dropping a few coins into the buckets. The spirit of giving for a worthy cause was great to see.”

Submitted by Mike D’Arcy on behalf of Strzelecki Lions.

