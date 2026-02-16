Love was in the air at the Korumburra showgrounds
Saturday at the Korumburra Show was all about cattle, sheep, poultry and free kids' activities. Side show alley had carnival rides and in the exhibit pavilion patrons could see prize winning local baking, hand crafts and produce on display.
RIGHT from the moment you walked through the gates of the Korumburra showgrounds you could feel love was in the air as Monash MP Mary Aldred standing in the open air handing out Liberal blue showbags was told time after time what a great job she was doing after using the Canberra Press Gallery to promote the Korumburra Show.
“I’m just looking forward to getting back to my community and heading to the Korumburra Agricultural Show,” said Ms Aldred on her way into Parliament House.
With the dust settling in Canberra Ms Aldred said she supported the previous leader and now supported the current leader.
“It is really good talking to people at the Korumburra Show. That’s where I get my riding instructions about community issues and what help people need,” said Ms Aldred.
In the sheep, wool and poultry pavilion Hampshire Downs rams were being judged when the Sentinel Times walked through with 1st place going to Sophie Ingram for a young Hampshire Down ram from the Akuna Sheep Stud at Nerrena.
The James family travelled from the Ellensbury Stud at Ravenswood with Corriedale ewe lambs and Joy Skinner from Clyde and Narelle Williams travelled from Jindivick with young Alpacas.
In the cattle ring Madison Braumann and Princess from Wonthaggi took 1st Place for Champion Dairy Cow and Katherine Goode and her Jersey heifer Toffee from Boronia Ridge Jerseys was awarded Reserve Champion Dairy Cow.
In the poultry section Ken Bjorksten from Heath Hill had a stunning Black Orpington hen to impress the judges while Willy Wombat, Locky Cockatoo and Stevie Koala kept the kids entertained on the oval.
A highlight of the sports demonstrations on the oval is always the popular fly ball contest between dogs of all sizes and abilities.
Border Collie Rydor and Rozz from team Berwick Blaze were flying in the flyball competition along with Kelpie Twiggs and tiny Gus from the Keilor Obedience Dog Training Centre.
Nine teams competed in two divisions Division 1 and Open with four dogs each.
Katrina Coulson with her 11-week-old black Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cali the youngest of a long family line of fly dog champions easily won the hearts of the crowd.
Exhibit pavilion steward Bev Kurrle Life a member of the Korumburra District Agricultural and Pastoral Society has been volunteering at the Korumburra Show since 1960.
“Too many years to remember,” said Ms Kurrle.
It was another good year according to Chief Steward Rhonda Brooks with an amazing number of entries and a wonderful exhibition.
“Over 1,000 entries,” said Ms Brooks.
“The plants and flowers are outstanding considering the hot weather.”
Ms Brooks said it was particularly pleasing to see exhibitors returning each year and exciting to have so many new exhibitors trying for the first time. The Korumburra Show is one of the few shows with a group competition category attracting entries from Poowong, Bena and Meeniyan CWA, Karingal Seniors Club and Leongatha Uniting Church Ladies Guild.
“The junior section is always great to see,” said Ms Brooks.
“There’s nothing better than a child showing their pride and excitement in their exhibit.”
The next big event at the showgrounds is the Horse Show on February 22.