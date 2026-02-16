Love was in the air at the Korumburra showgrounds

Saturday at the Korumburra Show was all about cattle, sheep, poultry and free kids' activities. Side show alley had carnival rides and in the exhibit pavilion patrons could see prize winning local baking, hand crafts and produce on display.

Leo Cooper and Parker Bromby with Willy Wombat, Locky Cockatoo and Stevie Koala at the 130 th annual Korumburra Show. B18_0726

RIGHT from the moment you walked through the gates of the Korumburra showgrounds you could feel love was in the air as Monash MP Mary Aldred standing in the open air handing out Liberal blue showbags was told time after time what a great job she was doing after using the Canberra Press Gallery to promote the Korumburra Show.

Monash MP Mary Aldred told by constituents she is doing a great job after utilising the Canberra Press Gallery to publicise the Korumburra Show. B35_0726

“I’m just looking forward to getting back to my community and heading to the Korumburra Agricultural Show,” said Ms Aldred on her way into Parliament House.

With the dust settling in Canberra Ms Aldred said she supported the previous leader and now supported the current leader.

“It is really good talking to people at the Korumburra Show. That’s where I get my riding instructions about community issues and what help people need,” said Ms Aldred.

Scott Milla from Millview Angus in Drouin East hoping to impress the judges with an Angus heifer at the 130th Korumburra Show. B31_0726

Prize winning cakes always impress at the Korumburra Show. B26_0726

In the sheep, wool and poultry pavilion Hampshire Downs rams were being judged when the Sentinel Times walked through with 1st place going to Sophie Ingram for a young Hampshire Down ram from the Akuna Sheep Stud at Nerrena.

Sophie Ingram awarded 1 st place at the Korumburra Show for a young Hampshire Down ram from the Akuna Sheep Stud at Nerrena. B16_0726

The James family travelled from the Ellensbury Stud at Ravenswood with Corriedale ewe lambs and Joy Skinner from Clyde and Narelle Williams travelled from Jindivick with young Alpacas.

Madison Braumann and Princess from Wonthaggi take 1st Place at the Korumburra Show for Champion Dairy Cow. B33_0726

In the cattle ring Madison Braumann and Princess from Wonthaggi took 1st Place for Champion Dairy Cow and Katherine Goode and her Jersey heifer Toffee from Boronia Ridge Jerseys was awarded Reserve Champion Dairy Cow.

Judge Patrick Anderson awarding Katherine Goode and her Jersey heifer Toffee from Boronia Ridge Jerseys Reserve Champion Dairy Cow. B32_0726

In the poultry section Ken Bjorksten from Heath Hill had a stunning Black Orpington hen to impress the judges while Willy Wombat, Locky Cockatoo and Stevie Koala kept the kids entertained on the oval.

Ken Bjorksten from Heath Hill with a Black Orpington hen at the Korumburra Show. B17_0726

A highlight of the sports demonstrations on the oval is always the popular fly ball contest between dogs of all sizes and abilities.

Rozz from team Berwick Blaze on fire for the flyball competition at the Korumburra Show. B20_0726

Border Collie Rydor and Rozz from team Berwick Blaze were flying in the flyball competition along with Kelpie Twiggs and tiny Gus from the Keilor Obedience Dog Training Centre.

Gus from the Keilor Obedience Dog Training Centre holding his own at the Korumburra Show flyball despite being one of the smallest dogs in the competition. B22_0726 & B23_0726

Nine teams competed in two divisions Division 1 and Open with four dogs each.

Katrina Coulson with her 11-week-old black Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cali the youngest of a long family line of fly dog champions easily won the hearts of the crowd.

Katrina Coulson and 11-week-old black Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cali the youngest in the family of a long line of fly dog champions. B24_0726

Exhibit pavilion steward Bev Kurrle Life a member of the Korumburra District Agricultural and Pastoral Society has been volunteering at the Korumburra Show since 1960.

“Too many years to remember,” said Ms Kurrle.

Jenny Rowe and Lynda Sinnema volunteer stewards at the Korumburra Show in the Exhibit Pavilion. B47_0726

It was another good year according to Chief Steward Rhonda Brooks with an amazing number of entries and a wonderful exhibition.

“Over 1,000 entries,” said Ms Brooks.

“The plants and flowers are outstanding considering the hot weather.”

Ms Brooks said it was particularly pleasing to see exhibitors returning each year and exciting to have so many new exhibitors trying for the first time. The Korumburra Show is one of the few shows with a group competition category attracting entries from Poowong, Bena and Meeniyan CWA, Karingal Seniors Club and Leongatha Uniting Church Ladies Guild.

“The junior section is always great to see,” said Ms Brooks.

“There’s nothing better than a child showing their pride and excitement in their exhibit.”

Zayn and Anika Tagliaferro with Nana Alison admiring the food, handicrafts and home grown produce on display at the Korumburra Show. B45_0726

Andrew Noble from Resurrected Timber using a chainsaw to shape an echidna from a block of wood at the Korumburra Show. B30_0726

Korumburra and District A&P Society volunteer and steward Thelma Hutchinson among the prize-winning plum puddings at this year’s 130 th annual Korumburra Show. B46_0726

Len Wyhoon and Colin Grenfell from the Loch Fire Brigade at the Korumburra Show. B29_0726

The next big event at the showgrounds is the Horse Show on February 22.