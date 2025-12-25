Lucky 7 for Lucky 13 Mini-Golf and Arcade at Inverloch

James playing inside the 22-metre Circle of Life hole at Lucky 13 Mini Golf. B17_5125

IT MAY have taken local Inverloch cricketer Trevor Phillips seven long years to find the perfect location for a mini-golf and arcade business, but the wait has been worthwhile.

With the sun shining down on Trevor’s new 18-hole mini-golf course, opening day proved popular with holidaying families and local youngsters keen to try something new.

“We’ll be open seven days a week over the summer holidays,” said Trevor.

“10am to 9pm except for Christmas Day when we’ll be closed.”

Lucky 13 Mini Golf and Arcade is fully air-conditioned and carpeted inside.

“We’ve been missing a quality mini-golf course for some time,” said Trevor.

Skee-Ball and the 22-metre Circle of Life holes are the most difficult holes to play.

With nine putting holes outside and nine inside and a large array of popular arcade machines Lucky 13 Mini Golf and Arcade is an all-weather facility suitable for all ages.

Fees for toddlers will be donated to the Bunurong Environment Centre.

Arcade games include Basketball, Mario Kart, Air Hockey, Jurassic Park and Skee-Ball.

“We also have a large recreation area with a pool table,” said Trevor.

The licensed cafe at Lucky 13 Mini Golf and Arcade offers food and refreshments.

Lucky 13 t-shirts are also available for last minute Christmas or birthday presents.

Growing up in Inverloch it’s a dream come true for Trevor.

“We planned the course to reflect local landmarks.”

The Inlet is in the shape of Anderson Inlet and Paddle Out reflects a surf beach break.

You can find Lucky 13 Mini Golf and Arcade at 83-85 Wonthaggi Road, Inverloch.