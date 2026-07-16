Luxury country living with views from every window

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

WITH views from every window of the rolling green hills of Korumburra, this inspiring country residence blends modern sophistication with traditional charm to deliver an exceptional lifestyle opportunity in a truly picturesque setting.

From the moment you arrive, the home’s quality and craftsmanship are evident.

Inside, soaring 3-metre timber-lined ceilings, 2.4-metre high timber doors and stunning oak engineered flooring create a sense of space, warmth and elegance throughout.

Designed for both everyday living and entertaining, the heart of the home features a beautifully appointed kitchen complete with quartz benchtops, stainless steel appliances, a Smeg 5-burner gas cooker, double drawer dishwasher and a fully equipped butler’s pantry.

A fully soundproofed theatre room offers the ultimate cinematic experience, while comfort is assured year-round with zoned ducted heating and refrigerated air conditioning, a wood heater, full insulation and double-glazed windows.

Plantation shutters throughout add a refined finishing touch.

Step outside and enjoy the seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a wrap-around verandah and alfresco area finished in elegant travertine tiles, perfect for relaxing or entertaining while taking in the magnificent rural outlook and hill views from every angle.

Additional features include remote-control entry gates, high-quality Linea weatherboards, an attached 7.8 metre by 7.8 metre remote garage about 2.8 metres high, and an impressive 18 metre by 9 metre lock-up shed about 2.5 metres high with remote doors and a dedicated man cave.

Landscaped gardens, an outdoor fireplace and a separate woodshed complete the package.

Set on a beautifully presented 2-acre parcel, the property offers a peaceful rural lifestyle just a short distance to town and the famous Great Southern Rail Trail.

Located in the heart of South Gippsland, this exceptional property is only minutes to the Korumburra town centre, about 90 minutes to Melbourne and just 25 minutes to the stunning beaches of Inverloch.

An exceptional property where luxury meets lifestyle.

Contact Scott McKenzie on 0427 552 898 to arrange an inspection.