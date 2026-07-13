Former RSL site offers prime Fish Creek opportunity

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

A RARE piece of Fish Creek history has hit the market with the former RSL site at 6 Lorimer Street offering about 810 square metres in the heart of town.

Formerly the local RSL sub-branch, the property is zoned Township Zone, offering flexibility for a range of residential or commercial possibilities, subject to council approval.

The generous allotment in a prime central location features an older-style brick building that provides an excellent foundation for renovation or redevelopment.

Inside you’ll find a spacious open function area with a versatile layout, complemented by a kitchen complete with a servery, established toilet amenities and several storage areas.

A garden shed further enhances the practicality of the site.

With established infrastructure already in place, the property offers a strong starting point for those looking to restore and revitalise the existing building for business use, repurpose it into something unique, or adapt it for a range of commercial or community purposes.

Alternatively, subject to the necessary approvals, the site presents an exciting opportunity to establish a future home or mixed-use development.

Whether you’re looking to invest, renovate or create something entirely new, this is a rare opportunity to secure a property rich in local history with outstanding future potential in one of South Gippsland’s most tightly held and sought-after communities.

For further information or to inspect the property contact Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083.