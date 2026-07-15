Safe and secure low maintenance living in Grantville

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

THIS low-maintenance Grantville unit offers excellent convenience and lifestyle appeal just minutes from the town’s growing shopping precinct and public transport.

The location is set to get even better, with a future Coles development and two anticipated new medical clinics due in 2026.

Easy access to the nearby dual-lane highway provides straightforward commuting towards Melbourne, with Pakenham and the Monash Freeway about 30 minutes away and Phillip Island’s beaches, cafes and attractions only about 20 minutes away.

The home features three bedrooms, one bathroom and a carport, plus an additional car space, with nbn available.

It is perfect for someone looking for low maintenance living or downsizing.

For further information or to arrange a private inspection contact Angus Hall at Alex Scott and Staff Grantville on 0466 326 487.