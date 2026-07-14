Affordable entry into blue gum grazing country at Dumbalk

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

CENTRALLY located in the highly productive blue gum grazing country of South Gippsland is 85 hectares of clean and well sheltered hill country ready for its next custodian.

Known as The Loves Lane Grazing Block, the traditional undulating to steep hill country at 1510 Meeniyan-Mirboo North Road, Dumbalk, provides affordable entry into livestock production in a secure high rainfall district.

The 210-acre property is held in one title and watered by a combination of spring and catchment dams in conjunction with troughs, along with numerous springs and soaks with treed and fenced gullies providing water security and shelter.

The far bottom corner of the property runs down to the Tarwin River East Branch.

An excellent standard of fencing runs throughout the 13 paddocks, with fenced stock laneways providing ease of moving stock from the yards to paddocks in the hills.

Fertilised annually with excellent weed management, the block is ideal for both cattle and sheep and is presently running ewes and lambs alongside cows and calves.

The carrying capacity guide is 23.9 DSE per hectare, with stock yards directly off the Meeniyan-Mirboo North Road and a shared carriageway drive into the farm.

Improvements include a storage shed with concrete floor and power, while house sites offer big views, subject to council approval.

The property is about 15km from Leongatha, 12km from Mirboo North, 13km from Meeniyan, 20km from Victoria’s premier cattle selling centre at Koonwarra and 150km from Melbourne.

For further information and to arrange a personal inspection call Irene Walker at SEJ Livestock and Real Estate on 0429 045 632.