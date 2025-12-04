Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead recognised as a finalist for the Mary Rogers Award

The Mary Rogers Award honours women in local government. Cr Rochelle Halstead’s selection as a finalist recognises her significant achievements and leadership within Bass Coast and beyond.

BASS Coast Shire Council Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead has been recognised as a finalist for the prestigious Mary Rogers Award, acknowledging her exceptional leadership, resilience and long-standing commitment to community service.

The Mary Rogers Award honours women in local government who embody the spirit of Mary Rogers — a pioneering figure in Victorian civic leadership — by championing equality, strengthening community wellbeing, and mentoring emerging female leaders.

Council extends its warmest congratulations to Kylie Spears from Maroondah City Council, who has been awarded the 2025 Mary Rogers Award for her outstanding contributions as a civic leader. Her dedication to equality, community wellbeing and sustainability, along with her commitment to supporting emerging women leaders, reflects the true legacy of Mary Rogers.

Cr Halstead’s selection as a finalist recognises her significant achievements and leadership within Bass Coast and beyond. Over recent years, she has championed major community initiatives, including leading the development of a comprehensive BMX, Pump Track and Mountain Bike Strategy adopted by Council in August 2024 and passionately advocating for the creation of the Berninneit Cultural Centre — now a thriving hub for arts, learning and community life

These initiatives continue to deliver strong community outcomes. Berninneit has become a vibrant cultural destination offering high-quality arts programming, an accessible library, gallery and cinema, while new riding facilities will draw bike enthusiasts from across Victoria and support healthier, more inclusive recreation opportunities for all ages.

Cr Halstead’s recognition also reflects her courage and resilience. Having faced profound personal loss and her own breast cancer diagnosis, she rebuilt her life in Bass Coast, was elected to Council in 2020, served two terms as Deputy Mayor, and now leads Council with compassion, integrity and strength.