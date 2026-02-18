Mayor demands Premier meeting as state flags new Phillip Island events

Bass Coast seeks urgent talks on economic support as minister says government working to secure replacement event

This year's Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island will be the last after nearly 30 years.

BASS Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead is seeking an urgent meeting with Premier Jacinta Allan and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos to discuss how the state government can support local businesses after this year's final MotoGP.

Cr Halstead said the loss of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix would be felt across the region's accommodation sector, hospitality industry and wider visitor economy.

"This event has been part of our region's identity for decades and has delivered significant economic, tourism and community benefits to Bass Coast and the broader Gippsland region," Cr Halstead said.

"Its departure will be felt across our accommodation sector, hospitality industry and wider visitor economy, and across Gippsland and Victoria more broadly."

Cr Halstead said she was disappointed for the thousands of people who had shown their support for the event in recent months.

Bass Coast Shire Council had consistently advocated for its long-term future.

"While its loss is a blow that will be felt deeply, we are not deterred," Cr Halstead said.

"Council will continue to advocate strongly for new opportunities that support our visitor economy, strengthen local businesses and deliver lasting benefits for our community.

"Phillip Island remains one of Victoria's most iconic destinations and we will keep working to ensure it continues to thrive."

Mr Dimopoulos said on Thursday that the state government was extremely disappointed the private foreign owners of the MotoGP had decided to move the race from Phillip Island after almost 30 years.

He said Victoria had taken every step to keep the event, including meeting the licence fee set by Dorna Sports and putting forward a fund to grow future attendance.

However the government's offer ruled out Dorna's request to move the event to Albert Park.

"The private foreign owners of the MotoGP demanded we move the event to the city, and we said no," Mr Dimopoulos said.

"We know we could have kept the MotoGP in Victoria if we sold out Phillip Island, but we never will."

Mr Dimopoulos said the government was not willing to impact Albert Park or compromise the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

"It is disappointing that after so many years, Dorna Sports did not recognise what it had in Phillip Island," he said.

"It is an iconic and much-loved circuit, widely recognised as one of the best in the world. It is a stunning setting with a magnificent history."

Mr Dimopoulos said Phillip Island was a proud tourism economy and the government would continue to support it.

The state government is now working to secure a new major event for the region and will invest to drive more visitation.

"Victoria is the major events capital and we wish organisers all the best with their second choice," Mr Dimopoulos said.

He said the government had strong relationships with a range of licence holders and would have more to say about supporting Phillip Island soon.

A 2023 Ernst and Young study found the MotoGP generated $54.6 million in economic benefit for the state, including $29.4 million in direct local spend within Bass Coast and supported about 284 full-time equivalent jobs.

Last year's event attracted 93,000 fans, the highest attendance since 2012.