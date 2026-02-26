McDonald's plans 200 jobs for Cowes as it eyes Phillip Island site

An artist's impression of what a McDonald's restaurant could look like on the corner of Settlement Road and Thompson Avenue in Cowes adjoining the existing Mobil service station.

McDonald's has confirmed it is exploring establishing a presence in Cowes, citing the long-term economic value it could bring to the Bass Coast Shire community.

A spokesperson said the company had recently identified Phillip Island as a potential site for a restaurant including a McCafe, with the development likely to create more than 200 full-time and part-time jobs.

McDonald's said the proposed restaurant on the corner of Settlement Road and Thompson Avenue, adjoining the existing Mobil service station, would be locally owned and operated.

The company told the Sentinel-Times it had initiated meetings with local leaders across the business sector and local government in recent weeks, although plans are early and no development application has been lodged.

McDonald's said the restaurant would support local community organisations, with supply chain commitments to local industry and sourcing of local agricultural products.

The spokesperson said McDonald's was eager to support Phillip Island's growing and ageing population, seasonal tourism and large agricultural focus, saying the company's presence and collaboration with similar regional communities in Victoria had received a positive response, particularly for its McCafe offering.

But the proposal has drawn fierce community opposition, with a change.org petition attracting nearly 2000 signatures.

The petition says the fight is not about hating burgers but "protecting what makes this place globally significant and uniquely local".

It urges Bass Coast Shire Council to "protect Phillip Island from this inappropriate development and preserve the cherished character of Cowes for future generations".

Those signing the petition have raised concerns about the impact on local businesses, community health, the environment and increased traffic at the intersection of Thompson Avenue and Settlement Road. Several pointed to the proximity of the proposed site to a primary school.

Others referenced the loss of the MotoGP from Phillip Island as reason to protect local traders rather than invite a multinational competitor.

"The need for more food outlets is now clearly reduced as the MotoGP is going," one person wrote. "I think the race is a big loss. A Maccas is not a gain."

Another warned the proposal would set a precedent. "Considering the effect McDonald's have had on surrounding regional locations like Wonthaggi and Leongatha where small hospitality businesses have been critically impacted this cannot be an option for Cowes."

A Facebook group titled No to Cowes McDonalds has also been established.

It is not the first time McDonald's has been proposed and opposed in Cowes, with a 2011 proposal to include a McDonald's in a new Woolworths complex on Thompson Avenue drawing fierce opposition from traders who said they could not compete with the chain's prices. The proposal was ultimately abandoned.

Bass Coast Shire Council said there was nothing to comment on at this stage. "Once we receive a planning application we will follow the process in accordance with the planning scheme," council said. "Community will be able to submit objections at this point not before."

The multinational has long gone into battle with local communities who have opposed its presence in towns across Australia.

The petition states local businesses reinvest a "higher percentage of their earnings into the community compared to large multinational corporations".