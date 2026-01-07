Models never go out of style – returning to Archie's Creek Hotel

Mark Ferrie and Sean Kelly with Ashley Davies. Photo: Suzie Weiss @shotbysuzie

AUSTRALIAN band, Models, will return to Archie's Creek Hotel on January 18, with doors opening at 2:30 pm for a laid-back afternoon of live music, where they’ll treat the regional crowd to an intimate, interactive set – a chance for long-time fans to connect with the band up close.

In an interview with the Sentinel-Times, Andrew Duffield shared that from their inner-city Melbourne venues and university lunchtime slots, the bands Archies Creek set will lean into hits that generations of fans know and love. “We’ll mix big hits, including ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight’ and ‘Barbados’ to give everyone something to sing along to,” said Andrew.

“And expect a respectful nod to the band's hitmaking era – including songs associated with music genius James Freud, who died in 2010 – alongside tracks like ‘King of Kings’. I don’t think we’ve done King of Kings live before until now; that’s another side to an intimate show.”

The gig will take the audience on a journey through the band's long history, with occasional improvisation onstage.

“An afternoon gig, such as Archie's Creek, feels so informal. We love that we can walk through the crowd and engage with the audience. An easy-going vibe helps turn the show into a multigenerational party – parents who first saw the band decades ago bringing their kids along, sharing stories and songs across generations.”

Despite the classics from the Model, Andrew said he’s still in the studio after decades of performing and produces the band from there, so there is still a passion for producing new material, even if the live set predominantly celebrates familiar sounds.

On the road, the band remain active collaborators: they recently toured with Boom Crash Opera and have a string of interstate dates planned throughout the year.

Models have continued to release music, most recently with two EPs, GTK and MEMO.

For anyone heading along to Archie's Creek Hotel on January 18, Andrew said this regional show is a great start to the year. Tickets are still available at www.archiescreekhotel.com.au