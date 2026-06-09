Modern family home built to impress

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

STEP into a home that perfectly blends luxury, space and lifestyle, thoughtfully designed for modern family living and effortless entertaining.

Built just four years ago by a highly regarded local builder, this quality-crafted residence showcases impeccable attention to detail and contemporary finishes throughout.

From the moment you enter, the light-filled entrance and soaring high ceilings create an immediate sense of warmth and grandeur.

Offering four spacious bedrooms and multiple separate living zones, this beautifully appointed residence delivers both comfort and functionality for growing families.

At the heart of the home lies the stunning open-plan living and dining area, complemented by a showstopping entertainer’s kitchen featuring striking concrete benchtops, quality appliances and ample space for hosting family and friends.

Privately positioned, the luxurious main bedroom offers the ultimate sanctuary, complete with a walk-in robe and a beautifully finished ensuite featuring double vanities and sinks.

The remaining three bedrooms are thoughtfully located at the opposite end of the home and are serviced by a stylish central bathroom complete with a deep soaking bath, ideal for family living.

Designed for year-round entertaining, the impressive outdoor dining area is equipped with zip-track blinds, heating, ceiling fan, glass bar fridge and built-in BBQ with rangehood, creating the perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle experience regardless of the season.

The property offers the convenience of dual driveways, one providing direct access to the double garage with remote entry, while the second driveway extends through secure electric gates to the rear of the property, leading to the extra-high shed and adjoining carport.

Perfectly designed for caravan, boat, trailer or additional vehicle storage, this impressive rear setup caters effortlessly to tradies, hobby enthusiasts or growing families.

The versatile shed is further enhanced with a wood heater, toilet, vanity and dedicated workshop space, offering exceptional functionality and flexibility.

Set on 815 square metres, this is a truly exceptional lifestyle property that combines premium family living with incredible practicality, premium entertaining spaces and the assurance of a near-new home built to an outstanding standard.

Contact Leanne Soderlund on 0475 622 292 or leanne.soderlund@nh.com.au to arrange an inspection.