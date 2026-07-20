Two titles and 286 acres of proven Fish Creek grazing country

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET on a generous 286 acres across two titles this superbly maintained grazing property presents an outstanding opportunity in the tightly held and highly regarded Fish Creek district.

Located just minutes from the charming township of Fish Creek, with the convenience of bitumen road access and two road frontages, the property offers both productivity and potential in one of South Gippsland’s most scenic farming regions.

The land is a beautiful mix of undulating to rolling country, with about 10 acres of steeper ground, ideal for livestock.

Currently operating as a successful grazing enterprise, the property has been meticulously maintained by long-term owners, making it a true turnkey opportunity.

There are 14 main paddocks with quality electric fencing running off two units, and the property is well watered by six dams, two of them large, with water pumped to a header tank and reticulated to troughs in every paddock, some with two or three troughs for additional security.

Pastures are highly improved and primarily clover and rye grasses, offering excellent productivity, while improvements include a disused dairy with power and two sets of stockyards in need of repair, and vehicle access across the property is excellent.

This is a rare chance to secure a high-performing grazing property in an area known for its reliability, productivity and natural beauty.

Whether you are expanding an existing operation or seeking a fresh start in a proven district, 715 Falls Road delivers the size, infrastructure and location to support a successful agricultural future.

Contact Barry Redmond on 0477 622 292 to arrange an inspection.