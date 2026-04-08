Monash medical students explore GP careers in Gippsland

Director of Monash Rural Health Gippsland, Associate Professor Cathy Haigh, said this kind of experience is invaluable to students to practice the skills required to be a great GP.

Monash medical students Sarah Hui, Dhruv Gore, Maddi Cruickshank, Meghana Badveli, and Aaron More explore life as a rural general practitioner (GP) in South Gippsland.

FIVE Monash medical students are exploring life as a rural general practitioner (GP) this semester, completing placements at practices across Leongatha, Foster, Korumburra and Wonthaggi.

For fourth-year student Maddi Cruickshank, it's the chance to study close to home. Maddi, a Leongatha Secondary College alumna, has enjoyed the supportive learning environment on offer locally.

“My placement at Wonthaggi Medical Group has been amazing. All the healthcare providers have been so supportive and welcoming; everyone really treats you like part of the team. Each of the supervisors takes a personal interest in your learning journey and puts so much effort into expanding our learning opportunities.”

While on placement, the students will take part in parallel consulting, and patients may see Maddi for part of their GP appointment under the supervision of a GP in the practice.

Director of Monash Rural Health Gippsland, Associate Professor Cathy Haigh, said this kind of experience is invaluable to students to practice the skills required to be a great GP. “We are so grateful to our local practices and the community for their support in training the next generation of GPs.” More than half of the GPs practising in Gippsland have trained at Monash!

Maddi is looking forward to more rural clinical learning experiences, including exposure to obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics in a general practice setting, and is thrilled to be close to the beach again.

“I would love to continue the rest of my training in a rural setting and hopefully work rurally in the future. I am interested in obstetrics and gynaecology, potentially continuing training through the rural generalist pathway, but am also keeping my mind open.”