Motorcyclists call for urgent action on local roads

BASS Coast motorcyclists have called on the Victorian Auditor General to review the management and funding of what they say are fast deteriorating country roads.

Wonthaggi motorcycle enthusiast Peter Mattea said local roads are less than ideal.

“At times it’s a battle to stay upright,” said Mr Mattea.

Sandy gravel used for roadside verges was particularly treacherous,” he said.

Travelling on the newly resurfaced Bena Road Peter said he could feel the rear wheel of his Moto Guzzi move from underneath him as he rode across what looked like sand blown across the road.

“The sand was like marbles; I couldn’t even put my foot down on the road without slipping.”

South Gippsland Shire showed little interest when Mr Mattea complained.

According to the Motorcycle Riders Association of Australia (MRAA) the Victorian Labor Government has dangerously neglected rural roads for the last two years.

“We seek support for an audit from local shire councils, businesses and individuals who have to use these roads,” said MRAA spokesperson Damien Codognnotto OAM.

“Too many riders on motorbikes and scooters have been horribly injured and killed because of the state’s neglected roads particularly in rural areas.”

An analysis of motorcycle fatalities over the past five years has shown one in five motorcyclist deaths occurred while the rider was travelling with other motorcyclists, and three-quarters of all group rider fatalities occurred on country roads.

Gaping potholes on the M1 off-ramp at Nar Nar Goon recently caused traffic chaos when 28 vehicles were forced to pull off the road with damaged tyres and rims.

“The potholes are getting worse and worse,” said Peter Mattea.

“Rather than fix roads they just lower the speed limit. There was a whole bunch of potholes on the road to Korumburra just past the meatworks at Lance Creek. When the potholes were repaired, the new asphalt was left raised above the surrounding road surface for passing traffic to wear down,” according to Mr Mattea.

“On a motorcycle it was like hitting a brick.”

Mr Mattea questioned the lowering of speed limits on country roads to 80 km/hr when the roads were not even car-worthy.

“They need to lift their game and improve road maintenance,” said Mr Mattea.

Motorcycle riders make up just 3 per cent of registered vehicles in Victoria but account for around 17 per cent of road deaths and around 23 per cent of very serious injuries.

According to the MRAA road trauma has worsened in Victoria and the cost in major property damage, tax dollars and human suffering was unacceptable

“Victoria’s roads have been allowed to fall into dangerous disrepair, and this deadly neglect has cost lives,” said Damien Codognnotto.

The MRAA asked the Auditor General to examine the Department of Transport and Planning’s role in keeping Victorian country roads safe through effective and efficient use of public resources, control of wastage, compliance with legislation and proper, transparent reporting.

“At a time of great financial stress road authorities should be working to make life better for people. The Department of Transport and Planning tends to be reluctant to compensate car owners for damage caused by bad roads. Bad roads cost businesses in driver fatigue, damage to product, and wear and tear on vehicles and has a negative effect on low-income families and regional businesses.”

The Wonthaggi Motorcycle Riders Group meets on the last Sunday of the month at Fincher Street in Wonthaggi at 9.30am and new riders are always welcome.