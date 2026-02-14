Mystery water main burst closes Inverloch main street

SOUTH Gippsland Water and police were on the scene of a flooded lower end of A’beckett Street, Inverloch, on Saturday, February 14, with the road closed from the pub to the hub since 11am.

Police close off A'Beckett Street Inverloch after a broken water main sent thousands of litres of brown, but thankfully not smelly, water cascading down the street shortly before 11am on Saturday.

SOUTH Gippsland Water and police are on the scene of a flooded lower end of A’beckett Street, Inverloch, on Saturday, February 14, with the road closed from the pub to the hub since 11am.

Business owners have variously been told that stormwater drains or a broken water main have caused the problem as thousands of litres of brown (not smelly) water flows down the street towards the Esplanade Hotel end of town at what should be a busy time on a summer weekend.

“It started shortly before 11am. I took a photo at 10.58am, so a bit before that,” said Fiona McMahon at Ray White Real Estate.

“They’ve said it’s stormwater, but we haven’t had rain obviously and the water looks like it’s coming out under pressure, so you’d think it was a broken water main.”

Water pours all the way down A'Beckett Street Inverloch past the Community Hub towards the Esplanade Hotel closing off the street during what should be a busy Saturday lunchtime.

The bottom end of A’beckett Street has been closed off between Reilly Street and Williams Street while investigation and repairs are affected.

