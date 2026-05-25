Near-new Cowes home with solar power and spa

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

EXPERIENCE the perfect fusion of modern coastal style and sustainable living in this immaculate near-new home where absolutely nothing needs to be done except move in and enjoy.

Beautifully presented and finished to an exceptional standard, this home feels as fresh as the day it was built.

Offering three spacious bedrooms and light-filled open-plan living with soaring ceilings, every detail has been thoughtfully designed for comfort, quality and effortless living.

At the heart of the home, a sleek contemporary living space flows seamlessly to fully landscaped low-maintenance gardens, creating a private oasis with no work required.

Whether you are entertaining or unwinding in the luxurious spa, this property delivers a lifestyle of ease and indulgence.

Sustainability is a standout feature, with a 6.6kW solar system and 13kWh battery providing energy efficiency, reduced running costs and peace of mind year-round.

Combined with full refrigerated air conditioning, the home ensures comfort in every season while keeping its environmental footprint in check.

Security and convenience are equally impressive, with an automated gate, spacious garage and comprehensive camera system offering modern peace of mind.

The property sits a short drive from the Cowes town centre on Thompson Avenue with its National Trust-listed golden cypress trees, the cafes and restaurants of the waterfront Esplanade and the gentle north-facing main beach that runs along Westernport Bay.

Cowes is the main township of Phillip Island, less than two hours from Melbourne, with the Penguin Parade, the Koala Conservation Reserve and the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit all within easy reach.

Move straight in, relax and enjoy - this is coastal living at its finest.

Contact Alex Scott and Staff on 5952 2633 to arrange a private inspection.