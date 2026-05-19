Magnificent views and grazing country at Arawata

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

HERE is an opportunity to secure productive affordable blue gum grazing hill country consisting of 42.50 hectares (105 acres) over two titles in the picturesque hills of South Gippsland.

A weatherboard home sits on the property awaiting renovation with plans already in place, or buyers can choose their own site to take advantage of magnificent home sites with 360-degree views of the rolling hills.

The land is a mix of rolling to steep topography with about 25 acres ideal for hay production, served by a near-new hay shed.

Timber stock yards with a loading race make the property well set up for cattle from breeders to fattening, with secure water by way of spring and catchment dams and a winter creek.

The current lease in place provides an option to run your own cattle or take advantage of the lease income while enjoying a peaceful home in the country.

The four-bedroom one-bathroom home is currently empty awaiting renovation and features two living areas, with the country kitchen still home to an old wood stove.

The property is positioned with bitumen road frontage just 8 kilometres to Korumburra, 40 kilometres to Warragul and about 90 minutes to Melbourne.

Korumburra is just 15 minutes away for all the essentials, including the IGA and Coles supermarkets, banks, hospital, primary and secondary schools and the regular farmers market, while the Arawata community hall is just up the road and provides a local gathering point.

The Strzelecki Ranges and the broader South Gippsland dairy and beef belt surround the property, with the coast at Inverloch and Venus Bay within an hour’s drive and the Phillip Island region accessible to the west.

This is a rare opportunity for productive grazing country combined with a buildable home site in one of South Gippsland’s most picturesque pockets.

Contact Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 045 632 to arrange an inspection.