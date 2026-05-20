High ceilings light-filled family living

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

STEP inside and immediately feel the difference, this is a home where space, light, and thoughtful design come together beautifully.

The upgraded pitched ceiling through the main living zone creates impressive height and volume, allowing natural light to pour in and enhancing the sense of openness throughout.

Offering four bedrooms, the home is designed with families in mind.

The master bedroom is positioned at the front and includes a private ensuite, while the remaining three bedrooms are located at the rear and serviced by a central bathroom, creating a practical and comfortable layout ideal for family living, with ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling ensuring year-round comfort.

At the heart of the home, the kitchen combines style and functionality, featuring an induction cooktop, integrated dishwasher, excellent storage and a well-appointed butler’s pantry.

Overlooking the open-plan dining and lounge, it flows effortlessly to the rear entertaining deck, perfect for hosting or relaxing with family.

Designed for modern family living, the layout offers both connection and separation.

A second lounge provides flexibility for a kids’ retreat or media room, while a dedicated home office with smart wiring makes working from home seamless.

Smart wiring also extends to both TV zones, including the second lounge, ensuring the home is well-equipped for today’s lifestyle.

Outside, the property continues to impress with potential for rear access and a generous backyard, offering flexibility for additional vehicles, trailers or recreational use.

Completed in 2023 by Boutique Homes, the home reflects a high level of finish and attention to detail, with upgraded features that elevate it beyond a standard build.

Set on a 591 square metre block within a growing Grantville community, with future infrastructure including the planned Coles development adding further convenience, this is an opportunity to secure a near-new home with all the hard work already done.

Grantville sits on Western Port between San Remo and Lang Lang, with the Bass Coast township well placed for daily essentials and a short drive to Bass, Corinella, Coronet Bay and the broader Phillip Island region.

The Grantville Transaction Centre, Grantville Hall and the new Grantville Civic Park offer community gathering points, while local cafes and the well-loved Grantville Hotel sit on the Bass Highway just minutes from the property.

Phillip Island and its surf beaches are about 30 minutes south, with the South Gippsland and Korumburra districts within easy reach to the east.

A home defined by light, space and quality, ready to move in and enjoy.

Contact Angus Hall on 0466 326 487 at Alex Scott and Staff Grantville to arrange an inspection.