New 'drowning' signs make their mark at Bass Coast beaches

The authorities are trialing new warning signs at Forrest Caves, Cape Woolamai and Kilcunda beaches this summer including this graphic image and the message "Drowning deaths have occurred here".

THE crowds continued to roll into the carpark at one of Phillip Island’s most hazardous beaches, Forrest Caves, over the weekend.

The beach was the scene the worst drowning incident in the recent history when four members of an Indian-Australian family; Reema Sondhi, Jagjeet Singh Anand, Kirti Bedi and Suhani Anand, were caught in a rip there in January 2024.

Since then, and as a result of the Coroner’s inquiry which followed, more effort has gone into community engagement including the development of new beach safety signs being trialed at selected beaches in Bass Coast and the Mornington Peninsula this summer

Bass Coast Shire Council is welcoming a trial at key high-risk locations, including Kilcunda Beach, Cape Woolamai Beach and Forrest Caves.

The signage, developed by Life Saving Victoria, is funded by Surf Life Saving Australia through the Australian Government’s Beach Drowning Blackspot Reduction Program, and incorporates evidence-based design, multilingual messaging and clear hazard warnings to support safer decision-making on Bass Coast beaches.

Using virtual reality, scenario testing and community feedback, the project identified which messages resonate most strongly with beach users and are most likely to influence safe behaviour.

Forrest Caves beach was attended in strong numbers at the weekend.

The new signs feature:

A clear warning that “Drowning deaths have occurred here”

Some graphic images

The universal hazard symbol

Key safety messages in multiple languages

QR codes linking to online translations and further guidance

Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Rochelle Halstead, said recently the new signage provides vital, accessible information for both residents and visitors.

“These locations are breathtaking but unpredictable. The new signage makes the risks clear and easy to understand, helping people make safer choices before they enter the water. We welcome these upgrades and the detailed research behind them,” Cr Halstead said.

Life Saving Victoria Head of Research, Evaluation and Insights Dr Bernadette Matthews said the project would play an important role in water safety:

“Signage is one of many tools we have to prevent drowning and improve water safety. This trial aims to find new ways to effectively communicate the hazards people can face when visiting the beach,” Dr. Matthews said.

This warning sign is one of the last messages you'll see before stepping on to the sane at Forrest Caves.

Visitors to Forrest Caves were asked over the weekend why they chose that particular beach for a family visit.

“It’s popular on social media,” was one response.

“We’re going for a look at the caves,” said another.

“We’re not going swimming.”

Other visitors pointed to the well-established rip right in front of the steps down to the beach where the image of a drowning man and the message “Drowning deaths have occurred here” is prominent.

Forrest Caves beachgoers and one of the dangerous rips awaiting swimmers.

Life Saving Victoria’s Empowering Local Visitors project, being delivered with the support of local lifesaving clubs, also provided training to Phillip Island Visitor Information Centre staff and volunteers, supported by new brochures and collateral.

“These teams — many of whom are volunteers — play a crucial role,” Cr Halstead said.

“Visitors often arrive unfamiliar with local conditions, sometimes following something they’ve seen on social media. This training gives our staff the tools to step in, offer guidance and put safety first.”

In addition to the signs installed before Christmas, Council has also installed new emergency location markers at beaches across Phillip Island, San Remo, Kilcunda, Cape Paterson and Inverloch, eventually replacing the former “yellow hat” style.

Bass Coast will also use variable message electronic sign installations to reinforce beach safety and to encourage visitors and locals to download and use the Beach Safety app. Download HERE.