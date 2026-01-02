Nippers Carnival to descend into Cape Paterson this Sunday

Cape Paterson SLSC will host the inter-club Nippers Carnival this Sunday, January 4.

ON Sunday, January 4, Cape Paterson SLSC will host the inter-club Nippers Carnival. This year, the club will be joined by Inverloch SLSC and Venus Bay SLSC, who will each be represented by their clubs' nipper contingents.

Paul MacNeill, President of Cape Paterson SLSC, said ‘With over 400 Nippers expected to descend onto first surf this year, it is going to be an amazing sight. We welcome the community to come down and see just how passionate the club rivalry will be.”

Check out all the fun, as nippers of all ages show their skills and demonstrate the athleticism of surf sports at Cape Paterson First Surf, with competitions starting from 9:00 am.