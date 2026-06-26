No confidence push drags Wonthaggi Hospital into election fight

O'Brien ties stalled $290 million promise to Coalition motion against Premier as Labor brands move a stunt.

The Wonthaggi Hospital is at the centre of a political fight over Labor's unfunded $290 million stage two promise.

State Nationals leader Danny O'Brien has dragged the stalled $290 million Wonthaggi Hospital upgrade into the fight over a no confidence motion the Coalition will move against Premier Jacinta Allan when Parliament returns in late July.

The motion was foreshadowed in the Legislative Assembly on June 18 and cannot be debated and voted on until July 28 when Parliament resumes after the winter break.

Mr O'Brien said financial mismanagement, corruption and broken promises including the cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games were among the reasons the Nationals and Liberals were moving against the Premier.

"Before Jacinta Allan became Premier, she was the Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery that promised Gippsland jobs, investment, upgraded sporting facilities and an athlete village as part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games," Mr O'Brien said.

"Those commitments were welcomed locally because people were told they would deliver real benefits.

"Instead, the project was cancelled in 2023 costing Victorians at least $589 million.

"That was a turning point in how many view this government's priorities when it comes to regional communities like Gippsland."

The Victorian Auditor-General last year put the total cost of securing, planning for and then abandoning the Games at more than $589 million, including a $380 million settlement with the Games Federation.

Mr O'Brien said concerns had continued under Ms Allan, particularly in health.

"In Gippsland, we were promised a $290 million upgrade to Wonthaggi Hospital, including more beds and a new birthing complex and a new West Gippsland Hospital at Warragul," he said.

"Those projects remain unfunded and without a delivery timetable.

"At the same time, hospital demand continues to rise and patients are waiting longer for care."

Mr O'Brien said billions had been lost through project blowouts and waste, including cost overruns and allegations of CFMEU linked corruption on the Big Build.

"That is money that should have gone into hospitals, housing and frontline services," he said.

He said residents were also raising concerns about crime, policing and housing pressure.

"This is about accountability and priorities," Mr O'Brien said.

"Gippslanders deserve a fresh start with a government that delivers on its commitments and doesn't ignore regional Victorians."

Labor has dismissed the motion as a political stunt, with the government holding a lower house majority that makes it almost certain to fail.

Government ministers branded the move a gimmick and a waste of time when it was foreshadowed last week.

The government also rejects the claim that the Wonthaggi promise has been abandoned.

In April it committed $65 million for the next phase of work across Bass Coast and West Gippsland, including a new pharmacy, pathology clinic, medical imaging suite and mortuary at Wonthaggi, with the package re-stated in the 2026-27 Budget as a stage 2A allocation.

Outgoing State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, who is not recontesting in November, has repeatedly cast that money as the first instalment of the broader redevelopment.

"The upgrades at Wonthaggi Hospital are part of our stage two redevelopment commitment and mean even more specialist services and healthcare can be delivered locally," Ms Crugnale said.

The Victorian Health Building Authority says planning continues for a further expansion at Wonthaggi to include two new wards with up to 64 beds, a new labour and delivery complex, a new outpatient clinic and extra car parking.