Northerly views over the valley from an elevated Dumbalk North block

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET on about 1.06 hectares of elevated land this three-bedroom brick veneer home is northerly facing to capture expansive views over the surrounding countryside and the picturesque valley setting.

The home boasts a good floor plan but does require some internal cosmetic work to create a lovely, welcoming home.

There is a timber kitchen with a breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space, and a cosy lounge with a wood fire.

The three bedrooms are served by a main family bathroom, and there is a laundry and mud room, a separate toilet and a lock-up garage.

Outside there is a fenced paddock, established trees and space to add a large vegetable patch or an orchard.

Brilliantly elevated with a spectacular outlook, the property is half an hour from Leongatha and just 20 minutes from the Meeniyan village, and less than an hour from the pristine beaches and the iconic Wilsons Prom National Park.

Don’t miss the opportunity to secure this lovely property offering all the hallmarks of a lifestyle property with the serenity and peacefulness of rural living.

Contact Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449 to arrange an inspection.