Easy-care unit in a convenient location

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

LOCATED right next door to the IGA supermarket and close to Korumburra’s main street, this extremely well-presented two-bedroom unit offers comfortable, low-maintenance living ideal for downsizers or retirees.

Built with accessibility and convenience in mind, this warm and welcoming unit provides everything needed for relaxed everyday living.

Step inside to discover two comfortable bedrooms with built-in robes, serviced by a wheelchair-accessible bathroom complete with a walk-in shower, vanity and separate toilet.

The functional kitchen is well-equipped with a gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher, while the open-plan dining and living area creates a light-filled and inviting space to relax and enjoy.

Comfort is assured year-round with gas ducted heating throughout, as well as a split-system reverse-cycle unit for heating and cooling.

Outside, the lovely low-maintenance front garden and easy-care rear yard further enhance the appeal, along with the convenience of a single remote-control garage with internal access.

Offering comfort, accessibility and convenience, this quality unit presents an excellent opportunity to secure a low-maintenance home in a highly sought-after location, with the property sitting on 243 square metres.

For further information or to inspect the property, contact Katrina Griggs on 0428 571 083.