Sweeping Prom views on a Woolamai lifestyle retreat

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

ESCAPE to your own slice of paradise at 155 Mill Road Woolamai where about 5.6 acres of gently undulating countryside delivers the perfect balance of privacy and relaxed rural lifestyle.

Framed by panoramic views stretching across rolling farmland to the iconic silhouette of Wilsons Promontory, this exceptional property offers a peaceful rural retreat just 15 minutes from Wonthaggi and within easy reach of the pristine beaches of Phillip Island and Bass Coast.

Beautifully presented, the inviting ranch-style residence is designed for relaxed country living, with full wraparound verandahs creating the perfect place to unwind while soaking in the ever-changing rural landscape.

Inside, the light-filled open-plan living and dining area forms the heart of the home, complemented by a spacious kitchen with quality electric appliances, generous bench space and ample storage.

The home offers three generously sized bedrooms, each with built-in robes, ceiling fans and split-system heating and cooling for year-round comfort.

A centrally located bathroom with a separate bath, an oversized laundry and abundant storage further enhance the home's practicality and appeal.

Outside, the lifestyle opportunities are endless, whether you are looking to run a few cattle, keep horses, establish a hobby farm or simply enjoy the space and tranquillity.

The property is superbly equipped with a substantial 14.5 metre by 7.2 metre open-front shed, two well-fenced paddocks, a functional cattle race, excellent water supply and solar power to help reduce running costs.

Offering a rare combination of stunning views, usable acreage and a comfortable family home in an idyllic rural setting, this is a lifestyle property that truly captures the essence of country living without sacrificing convenience.

It is a rare opportunity to embrace space, serenity and spectacular scenery in one of Bass Coast's most sought-after rural locations.

Contact Alex Scott & Staff to arrange an inspection.