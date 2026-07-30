Classic Island beach house moments from the sand

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

PERFECTLY positioned on a leafy corner allotment 56 Harris Road is a classic Island beach house just moments from the pristine sands of Elizabeth Cove and Ventnor Beach.

Offering the ideal blend of relaxed coastal charm and tasteful modern updates, this inviting home is tailor-made for effortless summer holidays, permanent island living or a high-performing coastal investment.

At the heart of the home is a light-filled, open-plan living and dining area that connects seamlessly to a renovated kitchen.

Designed for easy coastal entertaining, the living zone enjoys direct access to an expansive north-facing deck.

This sun-drenched outdoor space acts as a second living room, perfect for morning coffees, weekend barbecues and unwinding with family and friends after a day in the water.

Accommodation comprises four bedrooms, providing plenty of space for the whole family and overnight guests.

They are serviced by a centrally located, renovated bathroom that brings a touch of contemporary luxury to the classic beach house vibe.

Set on a private, tree-lined corner block, the property offers plenty of outdoor space for kids and pets to enjoy, along with the natural beauty and tranquillity that define this sought-after pocket of Ventnor.

Best of all, you are just a short stroll from one of Phillip Island's premier calm-water swimming beaches, renowned for its sheltered north-facing bay conditions and incredible sunset views over the water.

Contact Alex Scott & Staff on 5952 2633 to arrange a private inspection.