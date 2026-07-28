River frontage and water security on productive grazing

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

AN OPPORTUNITY presents here to secure a highly productive 67-hectare (167-acre) property with absolute water security.

The property boasts 2.4 kilometres of Latrobe River frontage with a secure 87 megalitre water licence.

An excellent balance of productive brown soil profiles offers the best of both worlds, with heavier carrying country complemented by well-drained, easy-working soils that provide versatility and consistent production.

Currently growing out steers, it has until recent times run cows and calves, and with year-round fodder security it makes an ideal beef enterprise as well as a dairy turnout support block.

The gently undulating grazing country is sheltered by river frontage and is serviced by a central laneway feeding about 13 paddocks with excellent fencing throughout.

Infrastructure includes well-equipped stock yards, the 87 megalitre water licence in addition to a stock and domestic bore, two dams including a turkey nest dam, two turbo reel irrigators and a near-new Lister diesel pump for a tidy irrigation setup.

A carrying capacity guide of 18.1 DSE per hectare or 2.3 AE per hectare is supported by a quality pasture and fertiliser history, with machinery and hay shedding alongside smaller sundry sheds.

The fully renovated home offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, with an open-plan kitchen and dining area featuring brick and timber, including hardwood floors.

It is equipped with a gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, walk-in pantry and two wood heaters, while a north-facing front veranda, rear undercover outdoor area and carport add to the appeal.

A separate bungalow provides ideal additional bedroom or studio space.

This property needs to be inspected to truly be appreciated.

Come on in and down the lane to appreciate the tidy ease of the operation and be pleasantly surprised by what the Latrobe River frontage offers, not just in productivity but in beauty, with river red and swamp gum trees providing an ideal balance between farming and lifestyle.

Ideally positioned, the farm offers a quiet rural setting yet is just 15 minutes from Sale, 15 minutes from Rosedale and 30 minutes from Traralgon.

Contact Irene Walker at SEJ Livestock and Real Estate on 0429 045 632 to arrange an inspection.