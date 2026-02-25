Official unveiling of the Coronet Bay Community Garden Room

Coronet Bay Community Garden officially opened its new Garden Room. A project developed with the support of the State Government's Tiny Towns Fund.

Coronet Bay Community Garden Room official opening with Greg Noakes, Diana Lutz, treasurer Josette Dorey, president Margaret Deslandes, secretary Georgie Hawkins, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale and Bass Labor candidate Chris Buckingham.

THE Coronet Bay Community Garden officially opened its new Garden Room to the community recently, revealing the project developed with the support of the State Government’s Tiny Towns Fund.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale attended the official opening, cutting the ribbon for the launch of the Garden Room and acknowledging CBCG president Margaret Deslandes and secretary Georgie Hawkins.

Ms Crugnale affirmed that none of it happens without people rolling up their sleeves.

“I want to say a big thank you to the volunteers, organisers and supporters who made this possible,” Ms Crugnale said.

“Your time, energy and commitment have created something lasting for Coronet Bay, and that’s something to be proud of.

“This new garden palace is a fantastic achievement, a place where people can gather, share ideas, learn from one another and enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s somewhere to meet, to celebrate, and sometimes just to sit down with a cuppa and a good chat.

“Every great community needs spaces like this.

“This garden clearly means a lot to the people who care for it, and now this Garden Room gives you even more ways to enjoy it together.”

Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead also attended the official opening, addressing the achievement of the volunteers and acknowledging the establishment of the garden and the community it has assembled.

The Tiny Towns Fund is a program for townships under 5000 people to beautify, tell a story and bring people to regional townships.

The new structure includes a porch and an enclosed area with glass sliding doors, allowing volunteers to meet and work regardless of the weather.

The grant from Tiny Towns totalled $30,784 with the project meeting the program’s required local contribution, including $5000 donated by Coastal Estates Pty Ltd and $2696 from Greg Noakes Photography Pty Ltd as co-contributors.

The Coronet Bay Community Garden is located at 39a Gellibrand Street, Coronet Bay.