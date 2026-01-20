OMK down Stingrays in top-four B1 clash

Invy’s James McNamara was scoring quick, finishing with 30 runs and six boundaries off just 30 balls. W15_0326

B Grade, Division 1



THE Diggers strengthened their position near the top of the ladder with a convincing B grade Division one win over Inverloch at the Outtrim Recreation Reserve over the weekend.

The contest loomed as a genuine test between two established top-four sides in what has become a tightly fought B1 competition.

With the leading quartet already pulling clear of fifth-placed Leongatha Town, every result between those four teams carries just a little bit of extra weight.

Inverloch batted first, but their innings never quite reached the height they were chasing.

After losing two early wickets, the Stingrays settled and showed some resilience despite the early wobble.

Captain Warren Stewart spoke with the Sentinel-Times midway through the innings, saying his side had recovered well after the slow start.

“We got off to a poor start. We lost two early wickets but then we consolidated pretty well,” Mr Stewart said.

The innings was anchored by Jesse Dugard, who was on an absolute heater, compiling 51 runs before finally being caught out.

James McNamara provided important momentum with a very efficient 30 from just 30 deliveries, while Jake Dennerley added a solid 29.

Inverloch were eventually bowled out for 157 in the 39th over, falling just short of the 175 their skipper had identified as the target total on the ground.

OMK’s bowlers shared the workload with David Jeffries and Justin Greenwood leading the way with three wickets each.

The Diggers approached the chase well, spreading the runs around.

Adam Busana set the tone with 36, while Kris Kerr finished with 34.

Trevor McGeachin and Peter Dell saw OMK to the finish line, remaining unbeaten on 25 and 18 respectively.

OMK eclipsed Inverloch’s 157-run total in 33 overs.

Despite the loss, Inverloch had a standout bowling performance from McNamara, who claimed two wickets along with three maiden overs, while conceding just 11 runs.

The result sees OMK move into second place on the ladder, while Inverloch slips to fourth, with the race for finals tightening up.

Trevor McGeachin sends one down the pitch. He finished 0/14 with the ball in hand. W13_0326

OMK’s Kris Kerr ended 1/28 from his eight overs with the ball. W16_0326