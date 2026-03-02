On-street parking objections on new 100-place childcare centre

Objections to the proposed location of the 100- place childcare centre at 89 Shetland Heights Road, San Remo, due to the narrow transit corridor.

THE proposed planning permit for a new 100- place childcare centre in San Remo at 89 Shetland Heights Road supports the local economy and growing population, while remaining consistent with the Bass Coast Planning Scheme, but the site is in question due to a parking shortfall of 19 spaces.

While the report suggests that on-street parking can accommodate the overflow, in reality, residents worry about increased competition for street parking on a narrow strip that already accommodates Bass Coast College buses and cars.

Local resident and an adjoining neighbour to the proposed site, Sancha Stevenson, a parent and former San Remo Pre-School Committee member and San Remo School Councillor, said she fully supports more childcare in San Remo. “Our families need it. But as someone who has managed the logistics of school drop-offs and student safety, I know that 89 Shetland Heights Road is the wrong site,” she said.

“I care deeply about our area. I’ve spent the last few weeks delving deep into the application, but I object because this specific application is full of technical shortcomings that put our community and our children at risk.”

Proposed 100-place childcare centre at 89 Shetland Heights Road, San Remo. Photo: Artist Impression.

The project involves constructing a single-storey facility with six activity rooms, an outdoor play area, and a 19-space car park. Yet Sancha states that the parking is a failure.

“The developer’s plans show only 19 on-site car spaces for 21 staff members. This means there isn't even enough parking for the staff, let alone the parents,” said Sancha.

“100 families will be forced to drop off and pick up their children directly on the narrow road verge of Shetland Heights Road, right across from a deep-water dam.”

Whilst the report indicates that the location is near Phillip Island Road, drawing traffic toward the arterial network and away from quieter streets, Shetland Heights Road is also home to spacious residential allotments and a 100 - place commercial facility, using the same direct road as Bass Coast College, could potentially cause dangerous traffic congestion.

“It’s a zone mismatch,” said Sancha. “The proposed commercial-scale intensity (240+ daily movements) far exceeds the "carrying capacity" of this Low-Density Residential Zone (LDRZ). It is a "round peg in a square hole" development.”

Sancha has voiced her objection, sharing that the Council shouldn't sacrifice child safety for a commercial development.

“There is a better, safer way,” she said.

“We have a huge parcel of land between the San Remo Pre-School and Primary School that is fit for this purpose. It has the infrastructure and safe parking already in place. We should be building services where the safety of our children is guaranteed by the surrounding environment.

“My concern isn't just as a neighbour, but as someone who knows firsthand that families need a site that is accessible and safe. Shetland Heights Road isn't just a quiet street; it is an integrated transport corridor used daily by pedestrians, cyclists, cars, and school buses. Adding a commercial-scale parking overflow to this already complex mix is a dangerous move. It becomes a risk for every family in San Remo, not just those using the centre.”

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale confirmed that the proposal for this site is a private childcare centre run through Council.

Objections raised request that the council reconsider the site due to the access and safety issues. “The street in front of our six neighbouring driveways will become a de facto loading and reversing zone. It creates dangerous blind spots for the kids on bikes and the pedestrians who use this as a student transport route to Bass Coast Colleges and for the Newhaven College buses,” said Sancha.

“Realistically, the site cannot handle the capacity.”

Feedback on the proposed planning permit is still open. Email: planningadmin@basscoast.vic.gov.au