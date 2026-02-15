Past Players Day at Korumburra looks to the future

Darren Scott was recognised for his significant contribution to the Korumburra Cricket Club on Past Players Day which was celebrated on the second day of play for the Leongatha & District Cricket Association (LDCA) Recognition Round.

Glen Barrett President of the Korumburra Cricket Club lining up with A Grade players Simeon Foster, Mitch Young, Caleb Turton, Harry McNeil (c), Jayden Douglas, George Edwards, Jimmy Rangana, Reuben Foster, Levi Gooch and Jacob Whiteside (absent Tom Crocker) on Past Players Day as they prepare to play MDU for the second day of the Leongatha & District Cricket Association recognition round. B37_0726

PAST Players Day at the Korumburra Cricket Club was celebrated on the second day of play for the Leongatha & District Cricket Association (LDCA) Recognition Round.

Darren Scott from Korumburra Cricket Club was recognised for his significant contributions to the Korumburra Cricket Club and the wider LDCA community.

Few names resonate through the history of Korumburra Cricket Club quite like Darren Scott. A loyal servant to the club over many decades Darren’s contribution has extended far beyond his performances on the field.

Darren holds the remarkable honour of being the games record holder at the club, a testament to both his longevity and his unwavering commitment to the team. He was recognised as a Life Member and in 2023 was inducted as an inaugural Cobra Legend.

On the administrative side Darren served as Club President guiding Korumburra with the same steady hand he brought to his cricket. His leadership also shone on the field, captaining both the A and B Grade sides.

Darren represented the club in an A Grade 1 day premiership and two B Grade premierships, he also earned individual recognition as a Wes Olden Medalist in 2020/21 as further proof of his skill and impact on the competition.

As a cricketer, Darren was the ultimate competitor. In the lower order, he was an aggressive batsman capable of turning matches with quick runs when they were most needed. With the ball, his very slow medium deliveries proved deceptively effective, often breaking partnerships and changing the momentum of games.

Beyond statistics, Darren’s greatest legacy lies in his loyalty and the respect he earned from all who played with or against him. A mentor, a leader, and above all a dedicated clubman Darren Scott’s career at Korumburra Cricket Club stands as an example for future generations to follow.

Darren is not the only past player with an honoured place in the club’s history.

Paul Dixon, Scott Checkley, Michael Patching, Shane Dole, Mathew and Wes Olden, Trevor Allen, John Taylor, Cameron Smith, Scott Mckenzie, Daniel Salmon, Peter Edwards have all played 200 games.

Rob Francis and current Club President Glen Barrett played 300 games; Darren Scott more than 300 games and Shane McGrath played 342 games for the Cobras.

The Korumburra team of the Century included Alan Summerfield, David Dutchman, Shane Dole (c), David Cruickshank, Max Beard, Paul Matheson, Udara Weerasinghe, Jeff Walsh, Terry McGann (WC), Daryl Nolan, Shane McGrath and Mark Crocker.

President Glen Barrett said the Past Players Day was an opportunity to celebrate the club’s highlights and tell stories about the early days and the future of the club.

“The club is travelling well at the moment,” said Glen.

“We have a focus on encouraging local kids. Developing talent in the 15 to 18 year-old age group to become strong cricketers in the years to come.”