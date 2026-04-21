Peaceful sanctuary moments from the main street

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

PRIVATELY tucked away this thoughtfully designed home offers a peaceful sanctuary just moments from the main street.

A horseshoe driveway provides easy access and ample off-street parking while full insulation and double-glazed windows ensure year-round comfort.

At the heart of the home a north-facing open plan kitchen, living and dining zone is filled with natural light, complete with reverse cycle air conditioning and multiple glass sliding doors flowing seamlessly to the outdoor entertaining area.

The kitchen features an island bench, gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.

A second living area with soundproofing and built-in speakers provides the perfect home theatre or quiet retreat.

The accommodation includes a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in robe and private ensuite featuring a shower, double vanity and toilet.

Three additional bedrooms include built-in robes while a versatile study or fifth bedroom provides flexibility for families or those working from home.

The central bathroom includes a separate shower, bath, vanity and separate toilet while a functional laundry with storage and direct garage access along with a ducted vacuum system adds everyday convenience.

The outdoor space is equally as impressive with a covered patio equipped with bench space and a sink, perfect for hosting.

This area overlooks a heated saltwater in-ground pool and a generous neatly maintained backyard.

For those with a passion for gardening the property also features a glasshouse, established vegetable beds and a netted enclosure for tomatoes.

Adding further appeal is a fully lined 10x6m studio with power and hot water, ideal for a home business, creative studio or hobby space, alongside a separate 8x6m workshop with concrete floor and power.

A double garage and 5kW solar system complete this feature-packed property offering a perfect blend of lifestyle, comfort and functionality.

The home sits within easy reach of Leongatha’s full range of shops, cafes and services including the Gippsland Southern Health Service hospital, multiple primary and secondary schools, the Great Southern Rail Trail and the South Gippsland Highway connection to Melbourne approximately 134 kilometres to the north-west.

Contact Michael Hanily from Ray White Leongatha at 15 Bair Street on 0417 311 756 to arrange an inspection.