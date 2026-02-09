Phillip Island Hot Springs stage one to launch soon

THE Phillip Island Hot Springs Project, designed as a premier wellness precinct, is scheduled to launch stage one in mid-to-late 2026.

When completed, the Phillip Island Hot Springs project will represent a $60 million investment and provide 100 direct jobs.

The long-awaited project received $5.2 million in government funding, initially announced in June 2022 through the Regional Tourism Investment Fund ($4.7 million) and Enabling Tourism Fund ($500,000).

Stage one is scheduled to launch the Lagoon Bathing Precinct.

This flagship phase will deliver geothermal experiences, breathtaking views that showcase the natural beauty of Phillip Island and the ultimate level of relaxation amid nature-inspired thermal pools, saunas, cold plunges and wellness zones.

Phillip Island Hot Springs is expecting to offer local memberships.

The site will also feature a complete revamp of The Cape Kitchen, reimagined and redesigned into something the developers describe as truly special, offering healthy, elevated dining options open to Phillip Island Hot Springs Project guests as well as the general public.

Further stages, including expanded spa treatments and accommodations, are currently under design and will be announced in due course as the project progresses.

Despite the 2022 funding announcement, a spokesperson for the Phillip Island Hot Springs said the project has a history of planning and design, with physical construction on the current iteration commencing in 2024 after a comprehensive redesign process.

Work on the Phillip Island Hot Springs project is ramping up ahead of a stage 1 launch in mid-to-late 2026.

“Hatcher Advisory and the Onsen Group assumed involvement in late 2024, enabling us to secure site access, complete detailed designs, build out a clear roadmap and bring construction fully back on track to align with our targeted mid-to-late 2026 opening,” the spokesperson said.

More than $60 million has been committed to creating the premier geothermal sanctuary that promotes rejuvenation, relaxation and connection to nature on Phillip Island.

The government investment supports expanded pools, coastal experiences and planning for future wellness facilities at the Phillip Island Hot Springs Project, underscoring its role in boosting regional tourism and creating more than 100 jobs for locals, including operations, wellness services, guest experiences, dining, maintenance and grounds-keeping, with employment opportunities posted online as the opening day approaches.

A dedicated employment opportunities page will launch soon on the hot springs website at https://phillipislandhotsprings.com.au/

The natural environment will be restored with more than 100,000 indigenous trees and shrubs planted.

Details on annual memberships, supporting local and frequent visitors, will be announced closer to opening.