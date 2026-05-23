PIBC celebrates successful 25/26 season

Phillip Island Boardriders Club celebrated its season on May 2.

PHILLIP Island Boardriders Club held its end-of-season presentation on Saturday May 2 to celebrate another successful year of surfing, community spirit and club achievement.

Members and supporters gathered to recognise standout performances across all divisions, from cadets through to legends and longboard divisions, as well as acknowledging the club’s many volunteers and contributors who help make the season possible.

Among the major award winners were Adrian Maier, who claimed both the Senior Men’s and Masters titles along with the President’s Award, while Lillian Bassed enjoyed a dominant season taking out both the Open Women’s and Junior Females divisions.

Scarlett Rennie was recognised with the Most Improved Junior Female award after also winning the Cadet Females division.

The club committee would like to especially thank all 25/26 sponsors, photographers and videographers.

PIBC continues to provide opportunities for the broader community during the off-season, running weekly yoga and fitness classes at the clubhouse that are open to the public.

These activities will continue throughout winter, leading into the beginning of the new competition season in October.

The club looks forward to another exciting season of surfing, development and community connection when competition resumes in October.

For more information, visit pibc.com.au.