Jazz meets classical in Fish Creek concert

Guitarist James Sherlock and pianist Tony Gould developing the Two Musical Worlds classical and jazz concept ahead of the Fish Creek concert on Sunday June 14.

PROM Recitals will open its 2026 season at the Fish Creek Memorial Hall on Sunday June 14 with Two Musical Worlds.

The concert is an afternoon of music and storytelling that brings together acclaimed artists from jazz and classical music.

The concert features pianist Tony Gould and saxophonist Niels Bijl alongside harpist Marshall McGuire, guitarist James Sherlock and pianist Mark Fitzgibbon.

The program explores works from JS Bach (Grave, BWV 1003) and Erik Satie (Gymnopedie No 1) through to Duke Ellington (Reflections in D), Cole Porter (You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To) and Astor Piazzolla (Ave Maria).

The Two Worlds concept was inspired by the artists first performing the music as originally intended by the composers, then working to hear it transformed by these inspiring musicians, with the resulting performance described as elegant, spontaneous and deeply connected.

Doors open at 2pm with the concert starting at 2.30pm.

Audiences are encouraged to come early and settle in with a wine for another rich musical experience in Fish Creek.

Tickets are available at www.trybooking.com/DLRNO.

Prom Recitals is supported by Fabelo and will also feature a Viola da Gamba concert on August 30 and Ensemble Liaison with pianist Timothy Young on November 5.