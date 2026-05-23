Williams takes the reins at Foster Cricket

Foster Cricket Club committee members welcome new senior coach Ryan Williams to the role. From left, Brad Coates, Neil Henry, Ryan Williams, Mitchell Jones and Nick Samat.

FOSTER Cricket Club has appointed Ryan Williams as A Grade captain and coach for the 2026/27 season after months of recruitment landed a familiar face from the Leongatha District Cricket Association.

Club vice-president Richard Johnson said Williams brought a wealth of cricketing experience and enthusiasm to the role having played locally for many years and understanding both the challenges and opportunities facing country cricket clubs.

Mr Johnson said Williams’ energy, leadership and passion for player development made him an excellent fit for Foster as the club entered an exciting new chapter.

The club will field both A Grade and C Grade teams in 2026/27, with the return of a C Grade side reflecting strong player interest and growing community support for local cricket.

Neil Henry has been named C Grade captain, with Mr Johnson noting his many years of cricket experience and saying his skill, knowledge and calm presence on the field would be a real asset to the team.

Two junior teams in the under 13 and under 15 grades will also take the field, along with a junior Blast cricket program running before Christmas.

Off the field a major drainage upgrade has been completed at the grounds with support from South Gippsland Shire Council and local contractors.

The club has scheduled its annual general meeting for Sunday June 14 with several committee positions becoming vacant, including president, secretary and a number of junior volunteer roles.

The club is calling on community members, supporters and life members to attend, with Mr Johnson saying new volunteers were essential to help secure the long-term success of cricket in Foster.

Anyone interested in supporting local cricket can email fostercricketclub@gmail.com.