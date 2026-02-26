PIBC set to compete in the ABB Grand Final

PIBC will compete in the NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle Grand Final in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast from March 7-8.

PHILLIP Island Boardriders (PIBC) is one of the nation's most historic surf clubs, and the team are preparing for the upcoming NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle (ABB) Grand Final, returning to Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast from March 7 - 8, 2026.

The 2026 squad blends generations of talent, and Phillip Island’s coastline breeds an incredible talent pool to select a team from with Phillip Island Boardriders President Jake Eisen affirming that it’s one of the World’s Most Exciting Team Surfing Competitions.

Phillip Island’s team includes World Tour surfer Nikki Van Dijk (one of the only Victorians ever to win a World Championship Tour (CT) event), her brother, free-surf weapon Joe Van Dijk, Harry De Roth: 4× club champion, former 5× UK national champion, Qualifying Series standout Carl Wright, and rising grom Jarrah Cicero, who will make his ABB debut.

PIBC welcomes back World Tour surfer Nikki Van Dijk to compete with her home club. The team represented PIBC at Snapper Rocks in February – the first time in the World Cup championship.

“Travelling as emergencies, we have Ash Easton, Angus Kennedy and Lillian Bassett,” said Jake.

“With Walter Hiatt, a key coach, currently out of competition with a neck injury, the team has been lucky to continually have his support in training for the event.”

The team just competed at Snapper Rocks, competing for the first time at the World Championships. “We qualified for that event after winning the regional ABB battle last year. This was a great event warm-up for the ABB in Burleigh.”

The PIBC have been fundraising for the event over the past six months and have raised over $7,000 towards the ABB Grand Final, with tremendous efforts from the clubs’ volunteers and local businesses.

Founded in 1963, Phillip Island lays claim to being Australia’s longest-running surf club, with a story that started with post-surf gatherings of friends and grew into a full community club that built its own clubhouse from the ground up.

With supportive leadership presence from Jake Eisen and Walter Hiatt, the team is known for its deep grassroots culture, legendary Victorian team trips, and its strong community identity. From its youngest members in the Under 8’s SuperGroms to club legends like Bobby Mathews (80+), the club will showcase its best team on the biggest club surfing stage in the country.

The NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle Grand Final features a unique tag-team relay format, with teams of five (Open Men, Open Women, Junior, Masters and Power Surfer) combining strategy, endurance and performance — including the famous Burleigh rock jump and 500m sprint up the hill — in one of the most intense formats in competitive surfing.

The NRMA Insurance Australian Boardriders Battle is Australia’s biggest grassroots surfing series, and has been instrumental in strengthening club culture, fostering future champions, and celebrating Australia’s deep connection with surfing.

The event will be broadcast live and free on 9GO and mySURFtv YouTube, showcasing the best of Australian club surfing to a national audience.