Police out in force over New Year's

Drug bus spotted in Wonthaggi as police ramp up patrols targeting drink driving, speed and beach safety

The drug bus will be out in force across Wonthaggi and surrounding areas over the holiday period.

BASS Coast and South Gippsland police are ramping up patrols over the New Year period with a strong focus on drink and drug driving, speed and beach safety.

Police said officers would be highly visible across the region.

The drug bus has already been spotted in Wonthaggi as police target holidaymakers heading to the coast.

Police are also cracking down on e-scooter compliance.

Riders must be aged 16 and over, wear a helmet, stay off footpaths and not exceed 20km/h.

Depending on power output riders may face charges under the Road Safety Act including driving under the influence and unlicensed driving.

Beachgoers can expect to see the police 4WD Polaris patrolling local beaches encouraging swimmers to stay between the flags at patrolled beaches.

Police with the 4WD Polaris which will be seen patrolling local beaches.

The warning comes after a string of incidents across the region.

Police, ambulance and CFA were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway east of Kilcunda on Tuesday.

The highway remained open while salvage crews worked to clear the scene.

On Monday a man in his 40s was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital with possible spinal injuries after a serious crash at Boolarra.

Police allege the driver was travelling at excessive speed through a cornered section of Boolarra-Mirboo North Road when his vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the road, lost control and flipped twice before landing on all four wheels.

A driver was airlifted to hospital with possible spinal injuries after this vehicle flipped twice on Boolarra-Mirboo North Road on Monday. Photo: Victoria Police

"If his vehicle had of veered off the other side of the road it would have fallen 10-plus metres down into the valley and likely resulted in extremely serious injuries if not death," police said.

"Without a doubt the worst part of our job is knocking on a door and telling a family that their loved one will not be coming home today.

"This driver was three to four minutes from home."

Police were also called to Forest Caves on Saturday December 27 after reports of a person in distress.

The police helicopter located the person and officers walked into the area to help them back to safety.



It follows the dramatic Christmas Day rescue of three women whose kayaks drifted out to sea near Corinella.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter winched all three to safety.

The women were conscious and breathing and had been wearing lifejackets.

Life Saving Victoria said kayaking required constant awareness with conditions able to change quickly.

Bass Coast Shire Council has partnered with police and emergency services to launch a new Emergency Dashboard at emergency.basscoast.vic.gov.au providing up-to-date information from VicEmergency, VicTraffic, the Bureau of Meteorology and Life Saving Victoria.

Police urged everyone to download the Beachsafe app and always swim between the red and yellow flags.