Private oasis with views of Bass Strait

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

JUST under two kilometres from Kilcunda, this rural lifestyle property at 182 Kilcunda Ridge Road, Woolamai, offers a tranquil retreat for families or those seeking an escape from the everyday.

The home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, two toilets and a double garage, with a study that could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom for added flexibility.

Nestled in the undulating hills behind Kilcunda, the property has a creek running through it, an abundance of fruit trees and an established veggie garden for self-sufficient living.

Solar power and water tanks add sustainability, while two large sheds provide ample storage for machinery or workshop space, with several smaller sheds offering extra convenience.

Built by a reputable local builder, the home is constructed for efficiency, taking advantage of cross breezes in summer and double-brick walls that retain heat through winter.

A solid fuel fireplace and double-glazed windows add to the home’s energy efficiency.

The location offers easy access to Kilcunda’s iconic clifftop views, the local pub and the surf beach, with the Bass Coast Rail Trail providing a scenic walking and cycling link through to Wonthaggi and Anderson.

Wonthaggi’s shops, schools and services are around 15 minutes away, while Phillip Island’s beaches, restaurants and attractions are a short drive in the other direction.

The pristine beaches of Cape Paterson and the surf at Woolamai are both within easy reach.

For those after the rural lifestyle without sacrificing coastal access, this property strikes the balance between paddocks and peninsula.