Renowned soil educator to deliver South Gippsland workshops

SOUTH Gippsland farmers and land managers will have the opportunity to learn from internationally respected soil and plant health educator Joel Williams, who is visiting the region to present two practical workshops on regenerative farming.

The morning workshop Soils in Transition will introduce key soil health and regenerative agriculture principles, exploring strategies to improve fertiliser efficiency, build soil fertility through diversity and strengthen long-term soil regeneration.

The afternoon session will focus on biostimulants and biofertilisers, with participants learning how these products work within the soil and plant microbiome.

Best-practice application methods will be covered with examples, including humics, kelp, molasses and microbial inoculants.

The workshops will provide science-based independent education designed to help producers better understand the biological processes underpinning productive and resilient farming systems.

Mr Williams is known for translating complex soil science into practical on-farm insights, drawing on international research and real-world case studies.

The workshops aim to build farmer confidence, support informed decision-making and encourage knowledge sharing across the South Gippsland agricultural community.

With dairy and beef production the backbone of the local economy and increasing pressure on farmers to reduce input costs while maintaining productivity, the workshops offer practical tools relevant to everyday farming decisions.

South Gippsland's high-rainfall environment and volcanic soils provide strong foundations for regenerative approaches, with local producers increasingly exploring biological farming methods to complement conventional practices.

The South Gippsland Landcare Network represents 16 local Landcare groups and more than 600 members working across 270,000 hectares of farmland, bush and waterways.

In the past year alone, more than 31,000 trees were planted across the region, supporting healthier farms and ecosystems.

New participants are welcome to attend and join the region's growing conversation around regenerative and biologically-informed agriculture.

Registration is essential. Visit www.sgln.net.au/event-calendar for more information.