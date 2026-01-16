Rory’s garbage truck hero

Alan from Wonthaggi Recyclers gifted young Rory with a Technic Mack Lego for Christmas.

SEVEN-year-old Rory has a fascination with garbage trucks, one that began when he was two.

Every Thursday night, Rory stays at his Nan’s house in Wonthaggi and sets the alarm for 5.45am.

Rain, hail or shine, Rory sets up his camper chair and sits in the driveway waiting for the recycling truck.

One year on, and Rory has made a unique friendship with the drivers, especially Alan from Wonthaggi Recyclers.

Rory’s mum Amy said he has told his friends and teachers at school that he needs to learn to read, so that when he grows up, he can be a bin-man driver, just like Alan.

In the spirit of Christmas, Alan gifted Rory with a Technic Mack Lego.

“Rory says that Alan is his hero,” Amy said.

“The reason Rory stays at his Nan’s house is that her bins are emptied at 6am, we live on the other side of town, and ours aren’t emptied until the afternoon when Rory is at school.”

“It was always the garbage truck that captured his imagination,” Amy said.

“It was something about the way it moved and performed the same routine each week that fascinated him. He even began re-creating the movement of tipping the bins and neatly placing them back down – he’d spend hours setting up little toy bins with Lego pieces so he could come along with his toy truck, and line them up, just like the real thing.”

Amy said every Thursday after dinner, the family drop Rory off at his Nan’s place, and he then heads outside with his Pop to put the bins out before setting his alarm.

“The moment the alarm goes off the next morning, Rory is outside with a blanket or umbrella, waving to the drivers as he watches them empty the bins.”

“Rory also loves January, as every second week it is all three bins, which means three trucks,” Amy said.

“Rory knows what colour bin goes out every week, and we go for bike rides on Thursday after school, so he can check everyone has the right coloured bins out.”

“We love watching his excitement, the way he listens for the truck and the way he studies its movement with absolute focus. Alan’s friendship has helped Rory; it’s helped him practice talking with adults and feel safe.”

Amy said that Rory now understands why school matters and why learning to read and write is important.

“It’s helped him stay focused and engaged in the classroom,” she said.

Amy explained that Rory is a quiet, shy and anxious person and can struggle socially, so having Alan recognise his enthusiasm has helped improve Rory’s self-confidence.

“Receiving a gift from Alan was incredibly special.”