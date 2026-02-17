Rotary’s community BBQ trailer is a valuable new asset

The Phillip Island and San Remo Rotary Club's BBQ trailer will be in use locally and available for deployment during major disaster events, enabling Rotary to provide practical support.

Phillip Island and San Remo Rotary volunteers, Lee Hochkins, Peter Lawrence, Cheryl Harvey, and Christine Ash, unveil the club's new BBQ trailer.

THE Rotary Club of Phillip Island and San Remo has recently unveiled the new BBQ trailer — a valuable new asset made possible through the generous support of local businesses.

The trailer, which attracted strong interest from both Rotarians and members of the public, is a significant upgrade to the Club’s equipment and will play a great role in supporting fundraising and emergency response efforts across Phillip Island and San Remo.

Volunteer John Lovell said the BBQ components were recently installed by RV Accessories in Cowes, and the trailer itself has already made an impressive debut in the community.

The Rotary Club acknowledges the support of its donors — Bendigo Bank, Sunscape Solar, Alex Scott and Staff, Priceline Pharmacy Cowes, Klepner’s Fine Jewellery, Speciality Trailers, Coastal View Financial Services and Phillip Island Winery — whose contributions were instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.

“The names of major sponsors are prominently featured on the trailer, ensuring continuous acknowledgment of their dedication to supporting the local community and Rotary’s service activities,” said John.

“Once fully operational, the BBQ trailer will be used extensively at community events, helping Rotary raise funds for a wide range of local and international projects.”

Importantly, the trailer will also be available for deployment during major disaster events, enabling Rotary to provide practical support and refreshments to emergency services personnel, volunteers and affected community members.

“This project reflects the strength of community partnerships and a shared commitment to supporting those in need,” said John. “Thank you.”