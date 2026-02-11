Run for the Kids: Keeping the Deb Rielly spirit alive

The Deb Rielly Run for the Kids kicks off in Kilcunda on Sunday, February 22, from 8 am. The run attracts participants from serious competitors to a family walk.

THE Deb Rielly Run for the Kids is back on Sunday, February 22 and is looking to get bigger and better. The event will continue to perpetuate the memory of local legend and tireless community worker Deb Rielly and carry on her desire to help young people and the broader community.

In 2012, Deb created the Keeping Kids on Track Fun Run to encourage families and particularly young people to become more active and get out and about in the environment. The event continued until 2018 before going into a hiatus during the COVID 19 period. Deb passed away in 2019, and in 2024, the Run was resurrected as the Deb Rielly Run for the Kids to help recognise her massive contribution to the community.

The organisers are very pleased to announce that SJD Homes will continue as a major sponsor for the event. Kim O’Connor from SJD Homes said that the company is happy to continue its association with the Deb Rielly Run and believes that SJD is very aligned with Deb’s strong commitment to the local community.

“We are a local business that wants to make a real contribution to the community just as Deb did,” said Kim.

Community events such as this rely on the support of sponsors, and the Dalyston Football Netball Club would also like to acknowledge the ongoing support from Bass Coast Shire Council and Voyage Fitness.

The 2025 event saw the introduction of a half-marathon and timing to encourage participants who have a more competitive edge, and this will continue in 2026 with the aim of continuing to grow the event and encourage broader participation.

While the run has broadened to attract the more serious competitors, it will remain family-oriented with a range of distances for less serious runners and walkers. There is also the opportunity for competitors to form teams with prize money for the team with the most members.

Starting at the main Kilcunda Foreshore car park, the various distances will take in the Kilcunda Trestle Bridge, Bass Coast Rail Trail and for the half-marathon part of the George Bass Walk.

The event is being organised by the Dalyston Football Netball Club with support from other community groups. For further information, contact the event coordinator, Frank Angarane, on 0418 529310 or email ontheroad3995@gmail.com. To register, visit http://raceroster.com/events/2026/112964/deb-rielly-run-for-the-kids